NEY — A collision on 15 near here Friday morning involving two cars and a tractor trailer with an oversized load injured three persons, one seriously.
Lorin Shonk, Bryan, driver of one of the vehicles, was transferred from the scene via air ambulance to St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, while his passenger, whose name was not provided Friday, and the driver of the other car, June Pearly, Bryan, were less seriously injured.
They were taken by Ney-Washington Township and Sherwood EMS, respectively, to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan, according to a news release issued by the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Defiance post.
The crash occurred around 10:18 a.m. just west of Mulligans Bluff Road when Shonk attempted to pass a southbound semi towing a long trailer with heavy equipment onboard driven by Guy LaFontaine, Parma Heights.
Shonk’s Buick Lacrosse collided with Pearly’s northbound Ford Escort, although it appeared that this was a glancing blow. The Ford’s front-end was intact, but its driver-side front quarter panel was heavily damaged and the tire was knocked off the rim.
That vehicle came to rest in the middle of the road while the Buick continued on and struck a utility pole, snapping it off and causing heavy damage to the car. Skid marks of some length were visible on Ohio 15, and the vehicles came to rest a considerable distance apart.
Wires hung down from the pole, but they appeared to be communications cables as electrical poles and lines were on the opposite side of Ohio 15.
The semi and trailer appeared not to have been damaged to much extent.
Besides the Ney-Washington Township and Sherwood fire departments, also assisting at the scene were the Delaware Township EMS and the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash temporarily closed Ohio 15 between Mulligans Bluff and The Bend roads to traffic.
