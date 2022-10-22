crash photo

The driver of this car and his passenger were injured in a head-on collision Friday morning on Ohio 15, near Mulligans Bluff Road and east of Ney. The driver was taken by air ambulance to a regional hospital. His passenger and the driver of the other car sustained less serious injuries.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

NEY — A collision on 15 near here Friday morning involving two cars and a tractor trailer with an oversized load injured three persons, one seriously.

