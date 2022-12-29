NAPOLEON — Three individuals were injured here Tuesday evening following an incident in which a motor vehicle struck a house and caused a fire.
NAPOLEON — Three individuals were injured here Tuesday evening following an incident in which a motor vehicle struck a house and caused a fire.
According to Acting Assistant Fire Chief Joel Frey at Napoleon Fire Department, firefighters were called to 909 Woodlawn Ave. just before 11 p.m.
“We were dispatched at 10:54 p.m. to 909 Woodlawn Ave. for a motor vehicle accident involving a car vs. house and a fire,” Frey clarified. “The car struck the house and then caught fire. Napoleon (City), Monroe Township, Liberty-Washington Township and Ridgeville Township fire departments were there.”
Frey also reported that the occupants of the house were quickly taken to safety from the two-story structure by way of a roof where they had gathered during the blaze.
Three victims from the incident were taken to Henry County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It was unclear whether the victims were from the vehicle or were residents in the house.
Firefighters were able to respond quickly to the fire with water applied immediately upon arrival. The fire was under control within 20 minutes and a total of about 789 gallons of water were used, according to a press release issued by the fire department.
All crews were back in service by 1:18 a.m.
Unsuccessful attempts were made Wednesday to contact Napoleon police about the individual driving the vehicle and any citations that may have been given. Frey reminded that emergencies can happen quickly, but a home fire escape plan can help keep everyone safe.
“If you don’t know where to start, please reach out to the Napoleon Fire and Rescue at 419-592-0441 extension 1 or visit www.napoleonfire.com/safety/ for home fire safety resources,” he added.
The fire remains under investigation.
