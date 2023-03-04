The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) has issued grants to three Henry County fire departments.
Hamler-Marion Township, Ridgeville Township and Florida-Flatrock Township fire departments each received a 50-50 grant for upgrades to their individual departments.
The grant criteria stipulate that the donations cannot exceed $10,000 and that each department must pay 50% of the total cost of the individual project for which the grant is submitted. The monies are meant to help rural fire departments and must be in counties that have a state forest, according to the ODNR criteria.
Two of the fire departments, Florida-Flatrock and Ridgeville townships, have been granted monies for communications equipment projects. Fire Chief John Pugsley from Florida-Flatrock Township Fire Department said it was awarded $3,143 to be used for two radio repeaters to be installed in rescue and fire vehicles. The fire chief at Ridgeville Township, Dan Benecke said his department’s grant totaled $4,885.50 and would be used for three radio repeaters.
“The project that we want to do with the ODNR grant allows us to install radio repeaters in two of our vehicles,” said Pugsley. “Today, on scene at a fire, each firefighter has to communicate with the tower. There are some areas in our coverage where we cannot transmit because we don’t have a signal. This new repeater would sit in the vehicle and allow the firefighters to talk to it, through the vehicle radio. The larger vehicle radio would then talk to the tower. When we have firefighters in a building sometimes it’s difficult to communicate with a tower. With this new equipment they would only have to get a signal to the truck.”
Pugsley went on to explain the repeater re-transmits that communication from the firefighters within milliseconds to dispatch or mutual aid through the vehicle radio. With the ODNR grant, Florida-Flatrock fire department will purchase two repeaters — one for a rescue vehicle and one for the front-line fire vehicle.
“The cost of the repeaters is $6,300,” Pugsley continued. “That means the department will pay the other half, at a cost of a little over $3,000. For rural volunteer fire departments such a grant is very helpful.”
This is the second year in a row that Florida-Flatrock Township Fire Department has received a grant from the ODNR. Last year’s grant helped purchase fire hose.
“This grant will allow our department to move from the Lucas County radio system to the MARCs (state owned) system,” said Benecke. “Currently, I think 80 of the 88 counties in Ohio are on the MARCs emergency communication system. Our move to this system would allow us interoperability with other counties in the event of emergencies.”
Benecke further explained that Defiance, Putnam and Williams counties are already on the system and could benefit from their towers as well.
“If we were to make the change tomorrow, we would be in a better place communications-wise than we are now,” Benecke added. “Right now we have spotty coverage in some areas, and this would allow us to have more reliable communication.”
Currently talks are underway in Henry County with the townships and commissioners to talk about the changes for the county as it moves into the new communication system. The state fire marshal has already approved for the county to move into the system and this has allowed Ridgeville to benefit from a separate grant from the state.
“This ODNR grant will allow us to put repeaters in three vehicles — a rescue vehicle, a front line fire engine and a heavy rescue vehicle,” reported Benecke. “The state fire marshal’s money — $49,633.74 — is earmarked for three mobile radios, nine portable radios and upgrades for the new system. With state approval to move to the MARCs the state monies became available to us.”
Hamler-Marion Township Fire Department received $2,562.50 from the ODNR. According to Chief Kevin Niemeyer, the grant will pay for half of the cost of a new, battery-operated positive pressure fan.
“We have one positive pressure fan now, but it’s gasoline,” said Niemeyer. “The fan is an important part of fire fighting. We use it in a doorway or inside a building to blow in fresh air or to blow smoke out of a structure so that firefighters can see and do their job safely and more efficiently.”
Niemeyer said the battery-operated fan would be safer to use than the current fan as well.
“As you know, a gas-powered fan emits some exhaust and fumes,” Niemeyer added. “A gas-powered fan also has to have more maintenance. It might sit for a month or two between runs, so we have to make sure it’s always in working order — even by simply starting it up between uses.”
Chief Niemeyer said that the new fan is a safety factor for firefighters in his fire department.
“It comes with a light built in that can be used in darkened or smokey situations,” he said. “It’s fully adjustable so the angle can be changed to point it in any direction needed. And it is portable enough to be used aggressively inside a structure. It’s definitely a big plus.”
The ODNR awarded more than $491,883 to 77 separate projects in rural fire departments in 22 counties in Ohio through the Volunteer Fire Assistant Grant Program. The awards go out annually to communities of less than 10,000 people.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.