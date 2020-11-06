SHERWOOD — A village garage and house sustained extensive fire damage early Thursday morning, with three area fire departments responding to the scene.
At 1:42 a.m., Sherwood Fire Department was called to 401 S. Harrison St. Fire Chief Darrel Rock reported that the fire started in the attached garage. Heavy heat damage was reported inside the two-story home as well.
Assisting at the scene were Hicksville and Delaware Township fire crews, who helped knock down the fire within a half hour. Firefighters remained on the scene for a couple hours.
Rock noted that an investigator from the Ohio Fire Marshal's Office was at the scene and as of Thursday afternoon, the cause of the blaze was undetermined.
No financial damage estimate was available.
The family has been displaced from the home. According to the Defiance County auditor's website, the home is owned by Kolbie and Brooke Wirth.
