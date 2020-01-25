Sherwood fire

Crews from three area fire departments were called to an apartment fire in Sherwood late Friday afternoon. Here, a firefighter exits the residence.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

SHERWOOD — Fire crews from three Defiance County departments responded late Friday afternoon to an apartment fire in Sherwood.

According to the Defiance County 911 Center, Sherwood Fire Department was called at 5:03 p.m. to 9958 Heritage Drive. Providing mutual aid were Hicksville and Delaware Bend fire departments.

The fire, which started in the kitchen, is “not believed to be malicious,” said Sherwood Fire Chief Darrel Rock. Damage was extensive to the initial apartment, though a dollar amount was unavailable.

A representative from the Ohio Fire Marshal’s office has been called to investigate the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

Rock noted that the American Red Cross also was called to the scene to assist the three residents who have been displaced by the fire damage.

Tags

Load comments