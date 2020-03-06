LIBERTY CENTER — Firefighters from three departments were called Thursday evening to battle a house fire east of here.
According to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, at 6:10 p.m., Liberty Township Fire Department was called to a house fire at S-051 Township Road 3B. Providing mutual aid were Grand Rapids and Providence township fire departments.
Water had to be hauled in from area ponds to battle the blaze at the two-story home, which is located down a long lane. The house is situated south of U.S. 24.
According to the Henry County auditor’s website, the home is owned by Julian Westhoven.
Crews were on the scene for several hours.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation at this time, though the call came in initially as a vehicle on fire in the garage.
No injuries were reported.
Toledo Edison also was called to the scene to cut power to the property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.