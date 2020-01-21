Democrats in Ohio’s U.S. 5th Congressional District have a primary election campaign to decide this year, but Republicans do not.
The 5th District represents all of — or parts of — 14 northwest Ohio counties in the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington.
Three Democrat candidates are seeking their party’s nomination for the seat in the March 17 primary — M. Xavier Carrigan of Lucas County, Gene Redinger of Bryan and Nick Rubando of Wood County. Democrats fielded two candidates in the 2018 5th District primary.
The winner on March 17 will take on Republican incumbent Bob Latta of Bowling Green in November for a two-year term beginning in January 2021.
According to Defiance County Democratic Party chairman Charlie Bakle, only one major local party event is scheduled at which the three Democratic candidates might appear. That is Democrats’ fifth annual Jefferson-Clinton-Carter Dinner at Northwest State Community College on March 12 for party members in seven local counties (Defiance, Fulton, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert and Williams).
Unlike the last time the 5th District seat was on the ballot (2018), Latta does not have opposition from within GOP ranks.
In 2018, he easily defeated two challengers in that’s year Republican primary before going on to win his sixth full term in November by defeating the Democratic Party candidate. (Latta originally won a special election in 2007 to replace Republican Paul Gillmor who died that year while holding the office.)
The 5th District includes Defiance, Fulton, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert, Williams, Wood and Wyandot counties, as well as parts of Lucas, Mercer and Ottawa counties.
