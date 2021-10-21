BRYAN — Three countywide tax levies and a levy change for Bryan City Schools are the highlights of Williams County voters’ elections choices this fall.
One of the three countywide issues is a 1-mill, five-year renewal for Williams County Public Library’s operations while a second is a 0.4-mill, five-year renewal for OSU Extension Office for a variety of informational/educational services related to agriculture, national resources and 4-H programs.
All Williams County voters — and their counterparts in Defiance, Fulton and Henry counties — are being asked to approve the Four County ADAMhs Board’s 0.7-mill, five-year renewal levy for operating expenses.
Headquartered on Ohio 66 in Henry County, just south of Archbold, the agency provides mental health and drug/alcohol addiction services in Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties.
The levy was first approved in 1982 and last received renewal in November 2016 with 66% support among voters in the four counties. It generates about $1.85 million annually.
Bryan voters are being asked to approve a 6.9-mill, continuing substitute levy that seeks to make an existing levy permanent, thus its “substitute” component.
The levy, first approved in 2002, generates $1.91 million annually, and represents 9% of the district’s annual operating revenue, according to school officials.
Contested elections also are being decided in Williams County for four school boards (Edgerton, Edon, Montpelier and North Central), three village councils (Edgerton, Edon and Pioneer) and five townships (Madison, Northwest, Pulaski, St. Joseph and Superior).
Boards of education
NW Educational Service Center-District 8
(elect one)
Bryan City
(elect three)
Scott Benedict (inc.)
Debra Opdycke (inc.)
Michael Stockman (inc.)
Edgerton Local
(elect three)
Amanda Giesige
Christina Herman (inc.)
Nicholas Hug (inc.)
Colette Schroeder
Edon Northwest Local
(elect three)
Patti Eicher
Ashley Reed (inc.)
Jamie Schaffter (inc.)
David Wehrle (inc.)
Millcreek-West Unity Local
(elect three)
David Chester
Randy Mahlman
Brian Wieland (inc.)
Montpelier Local
(elect three)
Dunne Gambler
Patti Rockey
Nate Rose (inc.)
North Central Local
(elect three)
Jason Bailey
Kati Burt
Charles Haynes
Homer Hendricks (inc.)
Timothy Livengood (inc.)
Stryker Local
(elect three)
Emily Clemens
Jason Leupp (inc.)
Sharon Von Seggern (inc.)
Municipal offices
Blakeslee
Council
(elect four)
Rosemary Alexander (inc.)
Cletus Radabaugh (inc.)
Bryan
Mayor
Carrie Schlade (inc.)
Council
(elect three)
Ward 1
Mary Leatherman (inc.)
Ward 2
Richard Hupe (inc.)
Ward 3
F. John Betts (inc.)
Board of Public Affairs
(elect three)
Karen Long
Richard Long (inc.)
Jim Salsbury
Edgerton
Council
(elect four)
Sharon Blinzer
Jeffrey Childress
Thomas Karnes
Jason Gruver (inc.)
Pam Wampler
Edon
Council
(elect four)
Daniel Ankney (inc.)
Morgan Hamrick
Lee Lawrence (inc.)
Michael Lirot
David Loughborough (inc.)
Austin Thiel
Holiday City
Mayor
Pamela Clark
Council
(elect four)
Shawn Clark (inc.)
Jodie Faunce
Chelsea Funk
Montpelier
Council
(elect three)
Melissa Evers
Heather Freese (write-in)
Kevin Motter (inc.)
Pioneer
Council
(elect four)
Randy Cochran
Traci Filson
Ben Fiser
Connie Salisbury (inc.)
Trever West
Stryker
Council
(elect four)
No candidates filed
West Unity
Council
(elect four)
Terri Labowsky (inc.)
Steve Marvin (inc.)
Nathanial Massie
David Short
Township offices
(elect two trustees)
Brady
Jim Eisel
Tim Nofziger (inc.)
Bridgewater
Brandon Hinkle
Austin Rummel (inc.)
Center
Jeffrey Burkholder (inc.)
Ryan Muehlfeld (inc.)
Jim Saul
Florence
Donald Imm (inc.)
Mark Trausch (inc.)
Jefferson
Austin Poynter
Michael Sammons
Madison
Rodney Baker Sr. (inc.)
Colt Fackler
Mark Schmucker
Millcreek
Del Kuney (inc.)
David Kunkle
Northwest
Paul Green Jr.
Robert Kissinger II
Duane Reamer (inc.)
Pulaski
Ken Epling
Brad Louys
Scott Noble
Tom Saul (inc.)
Springfield
Rusty Goebel (inc.)
Steve Planson (inc.)
St. Joseph
Cade LaLonde
Richard Moffett (inc.)
Roger Muehlfeld
Kip Pahl
Superior
David Apple
Brandon Eitnear
Michael Trausch
Tax, ballot issues
Four County ADAMhs Board: a 0.7-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.
OSU Extension: a 0.4-mill, five-year renewal for providing educational activities related to agriculture, natural resources and 4-H programs.
Williams County Public Library: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.
Brady Township: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
Bridgewater Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
Bryan City Schools: a 6.9-mill, continuing substitute levy for the requirements of the district.
Edon Village/Florence Township: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for maintaining and operating Edon Union Cemetery.
Pulaski Township: to provide for the division of unincorporated areas of the township into districts or zones.
Stryker Local Schools: a 4.2-mill, five-year renewal levy for emergency requirements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.