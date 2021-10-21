BRYAN — Three countywide tax levies and a levy change for Bryan City Schools are the highlights of Williams County voters’ elections choices this fall.

One of the three countywide issues is a 1-mill, five-year renewal for Williams County Public Library’s operations while a second is a 0.4-mill, five-year renewal for OSU Extension Office for a variety of informational/educational services related to agriculture, national resources and 4-H programs.

All Williams County voters — and their counterparts in Defiance, Fulton and Henry counties — are being asked to approve the Four County ADAMhs Board’s 0.7-mill, five-year renewal levy for operating expenses.

Headquartered on Ohio 66 in Henry County, just south of Archbold, the agency provides mental health and drug/alcohol addiction services in Defiance, Fulton, Henry and Williams counties.

The levy was first approved in 1982 and last received renewal in November 2016 with 66% support among voters in the four counties. It generates about $1.85 million annually.

Bryan voters are being asked to approve a 6.9-mill, continuing substitute levy that seeks to make an existing levy permanent, thus its “substitute” component.

The levy, first approved in 2002, generates $1.91 million annually, and represents 9% of the district’s annual operating revenue, according to school officials.

Contested elections also are being decided in Williams County for four school boards (Edgerton, Edon, Montpelier and North Central), three village councils (Edgerton, Edon and Pioneer) and five townships (Madison, Northwest, Pulaski, St. Joseph and Superior).

Boards of education

NW Educational Service Center-District 8

(elect one)

Bryan City

(elect three)

Scott Benedict (inc.)

Debra Opdycke (inc.)

Michael Stockman (inc.)

Edgerton Local

(elect three)

Amanda Giesige

Christina Herman (inc.)

Nicholas Hug (inc.)

Colette Schroeder

Edon Northwest Local

(elect three)

Patti Eicher

Ashley Reed (inc.)

Jamie Schaffter (inc.)

David Wehrle (inc.)

Millcreek-West Unity Local

(elect three)

David Chester

Randy Mahlman

Brian Wieland (inc.)

Montpelier Local

(elect three)

Dunne Gambler

Patti Rockey

Nate Rose (inc.)

North Central Local

(elect three)

Jason Bailey

Kati Burt

Charles Haynes

Homer Hendricks (inc.)

Timothy Livengood (inc.)

Stryker Local

(elect three)

Emily Clemens

Jason Leupp (inc.)

Sharon Von Seggern (inc.)

Municipal offices

Blakeslee

Council

(elect four)

Rosemary Alexander (inc.)

Cletus Radabaugh (inc.)

Bryan

Mayor

Carrie Schlade (inc.)

Council

(elect three)

Ward 1

Mary Leatherman (inc.)

Ward 2

Richard Hupe (inc.)

Ward 3

F. John Betts (inc.)

Board of Public Affairs

(elect three)

Karen Long

Richard Long (inc.)

Jim Salsbury

Edgerton

Council

(elect four)

Sharon Blinzer

Jeffrey Childress

Thomas Karnes

Jason Gruver (inc.)

Pam Wampler

Edon

Council

(elect four)

Daniel Ankney (inc.)

Morgan Hamrick

Lee Lawrence (inc.)

Michael Lirot

David Loughborough (inc.)

Austin Thiel

Holiday City

Mayor

Pamela Clark

Council

(elect four)

Shawn Clark (inc.)

Jodie Faunce

Chelsea Funk

Montpelier

Council

(elect three)

Melissa Evers

Heather Freese (write-in)

Kevin Motter (inc.)

Pioneer

Council

(elect four)

Randy Cochran

Traci Filson

Ben Fiser

Connie Salisbury (inc.)

Trever West

Stryker

Council

(elect four)

No candidates filed

West Unity

Council

(elect four)

Terri Labowsky (inc.)

Steve Marvin (inc.)

Nathanial Massie

David Short

Township offices

(elect two trustees)

Brady

Jim Eisel

Tim Nofziger (inc.)

Bridgewater

Brandon Hinkle

Austin Rummel (inc.)

Center

Jeffrey Burkholder (inc.)

Ryan Muehlfeld (inc.)

Jim Saul

Florence

Donald Imm (inc.)

Mark Trausch (inc.)

Jefferson

Austin Poynter

Michael Sammons

Madison

Rodney Baker Sr. (inc.)

Colt Fackler

Mark Schmucker

Millcreek

Del Kuney (inc.)

David Kunkle

Northwest

Paul Green Jr.

Robert Kissinger II

Duane Reamer (inc.)

Pulaski

Ken Epling

Brad Louys

Scott Noble

Tom Saul (inc.)

Springfield

Rusty Goebel (inc.)

Steve Planson (inc.)

St. Joseph

Cade LaLonde

Richard Moffett (inc.)

Roger Muehlfeld

Kip Pahl

Superior

David Apple

Brandon Eitnear

Michael Trausch

Tax, ballot issues

Four County ADAMhs Board: a 0.7-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.

OSU Extension: a 0.4-mill, five-year renewal for providing educational activities related to agriculture, natural resources and 4-H programs.

Williams County Public Library: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for current expenses.

Brady Township: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.

Bridgewater Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.

Bryan City Schools: a 6.9-mill, continuing substitute levy for the requirements of the district.

Edon Village/Florence Township: a 0.5-mill, five-year renewal levy for maintaining and operating Edon Union Cemetery.

Pulaski Township: to provide for the division of unincorporated areas of the township into districts or zones.

Stryker Local Schools: a 4.2-mill, five-year renewal levy for emergency requirements.

