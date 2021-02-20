Three Defiance residents were arrested Thursday morning following the execution of a search warrant in the city.
At 11:15 a.m. Thursday, the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit and the Defiance Police Department went to 700 Kiser Road.
Charged were Kreg Markins, 32, who was arrested on felony warrants; Katy Muzy, 26, for possession of methamphetamines, a second-degree felony; and Alexander Salaz, 30, for a felony parole violation.
They were taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, pending a court appearance.
