Three Defiance residents were arrested Thursday morning following the execution of a search warrant in the city.

At 11:15 a.m. Thursday, the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit and the Defiance Police Department went to 700 Kiser Road.

Charged were Kreg Markins, 32, who was arrested on felony warrants; Katy Muzy, 26, for possession of methamphetamines, a second-degree felony; and Alexander Salaz, 30, for a felony parole violation.

They were taken to the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, rural Stryker, pending a court appearance.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments