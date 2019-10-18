SHERWOOD — Central Local School District voters have three choices for two open seats on the board of education, but only two of the names will appear on the ballot.
Incumbent Scott Schindler — the board’s president — is the one candidate whose name will appear to voters when they go to the polls. But the other two candidates — Owen Brigner and Ben Guisinger — are write-ins, so voters will have to put their names on the ballot themselves in the appropriate place.
Board incumbent Jennifer Johns chose not to seek re-election this year.
Voters will be asked to choose two candidates, with the winners on Nov. 5 receiving four-year terms beginning in January.
They will join three other board members — Roger Zeedyk, David Karlstadt and Jeff Timbrook — whose seats will be up for election on the November 2021 ballot.
While Central Local voters will choose two board members this fall, they also will be asked to approve a 0.5% income tax levy request for maintenance of the existing school facilities.
Profiles of each of the three board candidates follow:
Owen Brigner
Age: 19
Address: 17364 Shoemaker Road, Defiance
Education: 2018 graduate, Wayne Trace High School; 2019 graduate, Northwest State Community College (associate of arts)
Family: single
Occupation: corrections officer, Paulding County Jail
Previous political office: none
Reason for seeking office: “I am running to be on the Central Local School board because I believe in the power of a good education. By making sure that our teachers are supported, and our students continue to be empowered to be the best that they can be, our community will be stronger. I don’t want to be just another board member. I want to be someone who is active in the school and in the community.”
Top goals: “My first goal is to bring fiscal responsibility to every aspect of any decision that the board makes. I will achieve this by doing what I have always done: paying close attention to detail.
“Secondly, there is a levy on the ballot that would appropriate funds toward renovating the existing school building. I proudly support this levy.
“Furthermore, whether it’s at board meetings or talking in person or even just a phone call or an email, I want community members to know that they have a direct line to speak with the board — and me — to offer their visions and their ideas on how to improve our district.
“I firmly believe that any organization is only as good as the participation of its members. The passion that the faculty and staff have for the school and its students is contagious, which is why I want to be part of this team.”
Ben Guisinger
Age: 43
Address: 17364 Scott Road, Ney
Education: 1994 graduate, Fairview High School; attended Northwest State Community College, Purdue University-Fort Wayne; Villanova University
Family: wife, Tiffany; son, Leland; daughter, Dakota
Occupation: area leader, Sauder Woodworking Inc.
Previous political office: none
Reason for seeking office: “It is paramount that we build a foundation for our youth and offer the resources that will allow them to realize their goals. I have a stake in seeing that our youth are provided these opportunities because I have two young children in the Central Local School system. I have witnessed firsthand the positive impact the school and administration has bestowed upon them. With that being said, I cannot envision a better service than to support the environment and institution that will allow our children to reach their full potential and attain their dreams. It would be an honor and a privilege to serve as a member of the school board.”
Top goals: “Academic excellence is the pathway for our youth to realize their dreams. In order for our youth to meet their goals, it is imperative to equip them and our administration with the appropriate tools and resources to be successful. It will take a concerted effort to understand the skill sets required for the future of our youth and support curriculum and initiatives that allow the attainment of those skills. We must be diligent in setting goals that are reasonably established, push excellence and hold everyone accountable for the results.
“I would like to see us continually monitor our finances and push ourselves to explore cost-saving opportunities. This will maximize our taxpayer dollars and ensure this funding is for the betterment of the students.
“I take great pride in a community that has strong values and a school system that is deep in tradition. It is imperative to honor the past while helping shape the future. We must continue to firmly establish our culture as a school of educational excellence, high expectations and positive school spirit.”
Scott Schindler
Age: 36
Address: 08857 Huber Road, Hicksville
Education: 2002 graduate, Fairview High School; 2006 graduate (bachelor of science), Bowling Green State University; 2009 graduate (master of business administration), University of Toledo
Family: wife, Laura; daughter, Olivia; son, Eli
Occupation: software engineer, Koester Corporation
Previous political office: none
Reason for seeking office: “Central Local School District is the place I call home. I was raised in this community, attended the district and currently live in it with my wife and two children. We lived out of the area for eight years, but returned to plant our roots in this district because we wanted our kids to attend Fairview. It has been an honor to serve on the Central Local School board the last four years. We have worked to set district goals, establish policy and employ leadership who will help to move our proud district forward while continuing to honor the past. I am seeking re-election to continue these efforts.”
Top goals: “Communication and district unity: I will continue my efforts to build unity between the board, administration, staff and community members. Communication among all parties and listening to the community’s needs and concerns are key to building a culture of unity and success.
“Fiscal responsibility: Students are, and always will be, the focus of our district. We must ensure that we provide them with a high-quality and safe learning environment. To achieve this, we must continue to closely monitor our finances and search for cost-saving opportunities. Setting and communicating long-term facility goals are key to transparency and ensuring that we utilize taxpayers’ dollars responsibly.
“Academic achievement: The status quo is not acceptable when it comes to student achievement. Our kids are expected to learn a lot more these days at a much younger age. Employers are demanding more unique skill sets, and innovations with technology have drastically changed the world we work in. If we are going to prepare our children for employment or college, we must continually look at ways we can provide our students with the necessary coursework and tools they need to succeed.”
