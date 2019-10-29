ANTWERP — Three candidates, two of them long-serving incumbents and one a hopeful challenger, are the candidates here for two seats on Antwerp Village Council.
The sitting council member candidates are Jan Reeb and Ken Reinhart, while Cody Mabis is taking another crack at an election that involved him two years ago.
Reeb is council’s president and was once the town’s clerk-treasurer. She and Reinhart have been village council members for more than four decades.
Mabis is hoping to succeed one of them and achieve elected office for the first time. In the 2017 election, he made a respectable run at one of the four council seats on the ballot that year, finishing fifth among eight candidates, approximately 30 votes from the winners’ circle.
The two winners on Nov. 5 will receive four-year terms in January, and join the four council members who won in 2017 — Rudie Reeb, Dean Rister, Michael Rohrs and Charles West. Their seats are up for election in November 2021.
Incumbent Antwerp Mayor Ray Delong is unopposed this fall in his bid for a four-year term.
Meanwhile, village voters will decide a 2.63-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
Profiles of this year’s three council candidates follow:
Cody Mabis
Age: 26
Address: 610 N. Main St.
Education: 2011 graduate, Antwerp High School
Family: wife, BreAnne
Occupation: business manager
Previous political office: none
Reason for seeking office: “To become more involved in my community and to play a part in serving my community.”
Top goals: “My number one goal is to serve my community that has been my home for my entire life. I expect to do this by looking at the needs and issues of the town, and using my skills and experiences to help make decisions that are best for the community.
“My second goal is to help to improve the community for our residents. I will do this by looking into the needs and wants of our residents, and working to erect policies that help to obtain these community improvements.
“My third goal is to increase and improve commerce in the Antwerp community which will also help toward the of overall community improvement. I will accomplish this by looking into the needs of our local — already existing — businesses, and working toward ways we can help them to continue to be successful. I will also look into what we can do as a community to make ourselves more attractive to be able to draw new businesses into our community, and then work toward accomplishing these things through legislation and community action.”
Jan Reeb
Age: 68
Address: 602 N. Main St.
Education: 1969 graduate, Antwerp High School; graduate, Ravenscroft Beauty College
Family: husband, John; sons, Jason (deceased) and Matthew
Occupation: none
Previous political office: Antwerp village clerk-treasurer for eight years; village council member for the last 20 years
Reason for seeking office: “I have a great interest in the Village of Antwerp. I was born and raised here, same as my husband, our two sons and our grandsons. We live in a small, wonderful town, and we all need to take pride in it. I am running for re-election for my position on town council which I have been a member of for the past 20 years. I enjoy working for, and with, the citizens of our town. Being a small town means a small budget. As council members, we have to see that what money we do have is spent wisely and we prioritize the projects and improvements accordingly.”
Top goals: “I am not seeking re-election with wild, unreachable dreams for our town. I want to see that everyday life in our town runs smooth with improvements being made on an ongoing basis. We need to maintain good employees who know and do their jobs well, which we already have.
“We need to continue to clean up the vacant properties in the village, and grant monies can be applied for this purpose. Parts of the town need sidewalks to provide safe routes for our residents who rely on walking for their daily needs and children who have to walk to school.
“Again, there are grants we can apply for and, hopefully, obtain. Our EMS, fire and police departments are top notch. We need to continue to support these funds so they continue to have the best equipment available. I can be reached at 419-506-1369. I welcome any suggestions, concerns or questions you might have.”
Ken Reinhart
Age: 83
Address: 201 Wentworth St.
Education: graduate, Antwerp High School
Family: four children
Occupation: retired
Previous political office: Antwerp Village Council, 1991-2003, 2007-19
Reason for seeking office: “We have a very nice village. We have a new fire truck and a very good fire department, new EMS and very good EMTs, and a very good police department. We are installing new water lines.”
Top goals: “Working hard every day to make Antwerp a better place to live and raise a family.”
