NAPOLEON — Three ballot issues, but no contested county political races, face Henry County voters this fall.
And like other area counties, they will help decide a U.S. congressional district race as well as a number of state races and two statewide ballot measures.
Two of the three local ballot issues in Henry County are renewals — levies for the county senior center and an ambulance district — while the third is for proposed new taxation in Marion Township. Trustees there are asking voters approve a new 2.75-mill, five-year levy for fire and rescue services.
The unopposed county races are for one county commissioner seat, county auditor, common pleas judge and common please judge/domestic relations.
The first three feature incumbents — Jeff Mires for commissioner, Elzabeth Fruchey for auditor and Amy Rosebrook for common pleas judge — while the fourth will result in a new face. Melissa Peper Firestone will win a new term as common pleas judge/domestic relations, replacing Judge Denise McColley who is retiring.
The following issues and candidates appear on Henry County ballots:
Federal offices
U.S. Senate
Tim Ryan, D
JD Vance, R
U.S. 5th District
Craig Schwartz, D
Robert Latta, R-inc.
State offices
Governor
Mike DeWine, R-inc.
Nan Whaley, D
Attorney General
Jeffrey Crossman, D
Dave Yost, R-inc.
Auditor
Keith Faber, R-inc.
Taylor Sappington, D
Secretary of State
Chelsea Clark, D
Frank LaRose, R-inc.
Terpsehore Maras, I
Treasurer
Scott Schertzer, D
Robert Sprague, R-inc.
1st Senate District
Robert McColley, R-inc.
81st House District
James Hoops, R-inc.
Supreme Court
Chief Justice
Jennifer Brunner, D
Sharon Kennedy, R
Supreme Court
(term commencing Jan. 1)
Pat Fischer, R-inc.
Terri Jamison, D
Supreme Court
(term commencing Jan. 2)
Pat DeWine, R-inc.
Marilyn Zayas, D
Third District Court
of Appeals Judge
William Zimmerman, R-inc.
Third District Court
of Appeals Judge
Juergen Waldick, R
County offices
Common pleas judge
Amy Rosebrook, app.-inc.
common pleas judge/domestic relations
Melissa Peper Firestone
Commissioner
Jeff Mires, R-inc.
Auditor
Elizabeth Fruchey, R-inc.
Coroner
(unexpired term)
John Racciato, write-in
Tax, ballot issues
State Issue 1: To require courts to consider factors like public safety when setting the amount of bail.
State Issue 2: To prohibit local government from allowing non-electors to vote.
Henry County: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for maintaining senior citizens programs and facilities.
Marion Township: an additional 2.75-mill, continuing levy for fire and rescue personnel.
Henry County South Joint Ambulance District: a 2.9-mill, five-year renewal for operating expenses.
