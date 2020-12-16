A trio of area county sheriffs are looking forward to starting their third, four-year terms in January.
They are Henry County Sheriff Mike Bodenbender, who won a contested election in November; Fulton County Sheriff Roy Miller; and Paulding County Sheriff Jason Landers.
All three were elected to their initial terms in November 2012 and followed that up with re-election in 2016. But it was Bodenbender who had the biggest challenge this fall when he won a contested election against former sheriff's office sergeant, Marc Ruskey.
Miller and Landers were unopposed.
It goes without saying that each is happy to begin a new term relatively distant from electoral concerns. In Landers' case, he has not been opposed in any of his elections, but is grateful for another opportunity to focus on the next four years.
"We were so very blessed to be elected the third time uncontested," he said. "I got four more years to keep going."
For Landers, being unopposed in his re-election bids suggests that his staff and deputies are doing good work.
"What it tells me is my people are doing good work," he said. "Folks say to me I'm doing a good job, and I say thank you, but it tells me my guys are out there doing good work."
Although Landers doesn't need to worry about his own election for four more years, he will be focusing on one electoral issue expected to appear on Paulding County's November 2021 ballot — renewal of a property tax levy to help operate the county jail.
The 1.35-mill, five-year levy first passed in 2016 and primarily covers the wages and benefits of 10 corrections officers, according to Landers.
"We have a jail operating levy that needs to be renewed next year," he said. "That will be my primary thing as far as my administrative job."
Bodenbender will be focusing on rotating a new agent into the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit, the multi-agency drug enforcement task force based in Defiance.
That's part of a paramount concern for Bodenbender, who calls the drug scourge "the biggest issue," not just in Henry County, but northwest Ohio and Ohio.
In Henry County, he said, "75-80% of our crime is drug-related," whether it's through drug possession, trafficking or theft to support a drug habit.
"We got to continue to make that a priority," he said.
Too, Bodenbender is pushing for new emergency technologies that would allow citizens to text their information to the county's 911 center — which the sheriff's office operates — or even send a video. These technical upgrades are part of "Next Generation 911."
"That's something I really want to push for in the next four years," he said.
Miller is like-minded when it comes to drug-fighting priorities in the new year and his next term.
Specifically, he expressed concern about Ohio Senate Bill 3 (SB 3) which, among other things, would change the classification of certain drug possession charges to misdemeanors. (A story concerning local reaction to SB 3 appeared in Saturday's edition of The Crescent-News.)
An opponent to SB 3, Miller said "unfortunately, they're going to have to see it fail before they realize it's not going to work."
Landers already has testified before the Ohio House of Representatives concerning issues raised by Senate Bill 3, so he takes the matter just as seriously.
Outside the drug issue, Miller noted that the Fulton County Sheriff's Office will take advantage of federal funds granted through the Ohio Department of Public Safety for stepped-up traffic enforcement. The money — approximately $32,000-$40,000 — will be used to pay overtime to deputies to patrol areas where safety is a concern.
"It's about education," said Miller. "We probably write more warnings than traffic tickets."
He is hopeful 2021 will allow more training for his officers as the coronavirus situation put a damper on some of these in-person efforts.
"We're hoping in early 2021 some of these classes will open back up in-person, so we can get some of our deputies to more intense (training)," said Miller.
All three sheriffs indicated that they are happy with the support they have received from their three county commissioners in providing their departments with personnel and equipment.
"I feel comfortable with the equipment and vehicles," said Miller. "Commissioners have been good to me. I stay within budget. We have a good relationship."
"We work well together," said Bodenbender of his relationship with Henry County commissioners. "I get what I need usually. I feel good about where we're at."
Landers noted that he will work to maintain "a strong relationship" with the county's three commissioners, who will welcome a new face in Clint Vance, winner of contested elections in April and November.
"Equipment-wise we have some of the best equipment out there," said Landers. "We have a great fleet of cruisers. Commissioners always are on board with fleet rotations."
Too, Landers said new body cameras are expected to be provided to his deputies in 2021 as part of a regular equipment upgrade.
