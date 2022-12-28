NAPOLEON — The Henry County Sheriff's Office is the largest single department expenditure in the county government's 2023 general fund recently approved here by commissioners, but it's not the highest spending category.
Next year's general fund totals $11,081,282 or a little more than 6% more than the $10,446,171 set aside for 2022.
The sheriff's office budget for next year is $1,689,042 or 5.3% higher than the 2022 budgeted amount ($1,603,114).
But showing up as the largest category in the 2023 Henry County budget is one entitled "other" at $2,121,500.
This category catches a number of expenditures, with the largest being Henry County's contribution ($1,040,000) to the operation of the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO).
Within the "other category" too is a $420,000 transfer for the county's 911 center and $270,000 to help operate the Four County Juvenile Detention Center next to CCNO.
A sum of $1,601,300 is set aside in another catch-all type category — for such things as employee health insurance, PERS contributions, Medicare and workers compensation. This is up slightly (1.7%) from the 2022 amount.
The above three categories/departments total $5,411,842 of the $11 million-plus general fund.
Most of the general fund expenditures for 2023, with 2022 figures in parentheses, are listed below:
• other, $2,121,500 ($1,807,600).
• sheriff, $1,689,042 ($1,603,114).
• insurance/taxes/pensions, $1,601,300 ($1,574,000).
• family court, $576,126 ($551,101).
• miscellaneous, $557,090 ($597,140).
• commissioners, $481,171 ($467,585).
• IT department, $419,368 ($372,230).
• prosecuting attorney, $411,327 ($393,843).
• agriculture, $355,500 ($353,400).
• maintenance, $343,312 ($333,454).
• veterans services, $330,100 ($321,600).
• child services, $300,000 ($300,000).
• board of elections, $324,300 ($288,800).
• auditor, $222,635 ($216,155).
• clerk of courts, $193,514 ($181,976).
• treasurer, $156,721 ($164,082).
• recorder, $136,276 ($130,475).
• common pleas court, $132,830 ($122,755).
• county engineer, $121,668 ($118,541).
• Napoleon Municipal Court, $103,927 ($95,045).
• courthouse and sheriff building improvement, $100,000 ($57,000).
• coroner, $98,146 ($94,536).
• probate court, $79,884 ($77,035).
• adult probation, $40,461 ($39,132).
Nearly 45% of general fund revenue in 2023 (just under $5 million) is expected to come from the county's sales tax assessed on purchases within the county.
The second largest general fund revenue source is expected to be property taxes at $2.4 million followed by real estate conveyance fees ($400,000), casino revenue ($350,000) and local government taxes ($325,000).
General fund expenditures are just part of the county's spending plans for 2023.
Another $35,926,187 is budgeted in non-general fund spending for categories/departments such as HOPE Services, the health department and the highway department, which generally have their own revenue sources.
