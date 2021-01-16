In conjunction with Ohio’s statewide efforts to distribute COVID-19 vaccines to Ohioans in phase 1B starting the week of Jan. 19, the Defiance County General Health District, hospitals, physicians, and local pharmacies are partnering to vaccinate phase 1B, according to Jamie Gerken, county health commissioner.
“The combined knowledge and decades of training will allow these agencies to continue to serve our local community as we work to vaccinate Ohioans in our community,” said Gerken. “Phase 1B of Ohio’s vaccination program will be focused on reaching critical groups: Ohioans age 65 and older, those living with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders, and adults who work in schools (K-12).”
Gerken noted that the vaccine supply in Ohio is “extremely limited at this time. Scheduling can begin for those individuals 80 years of age and older who are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.”
Locations include: Kroger in Defiance, www.kroger.com/health; Mercy Health Defiance, 1-866-624-0366; and ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital, 567-585-0670.
Starting Jan. 25, the vaccine is available to those 75 years of age and older and those with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders. Starting Feb. 1, the vaccine is available to those 70 years and older, as well as school personnel. Starting Feb. 8, the vaccine is available to those 65 years of age and older.
“When a new age range opens, that does not mean that vaccinations for the previous age range are complete,” stated Gerken. “It will take a number of weeks to distribute all of the vaccine given the limited doses available. Defiance County residents are encouraged to visit www.defiancecohealth.org. This page will have updated vaccination information as it is received. In addition, a statewide vaccine provider search is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov/vaccine, Defiance County.
COVID-19 vaccines continue to be a scarce resource across Paulding County as well.
“While we know that many people in our community are eager to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, we must be patient while demand for the vaccine remains higher than the available supply,” said Bill Edwards, of the Paulding County Health Department. “As vaccine supply increases, we will be able to vaccinate more of those in phase 1B, and eventually, all Ohioans who choose to be vaccinated.
“Moving into phase 1B will provide an opportunity to protect our most vulnerable and to help keep kids in school,” said Edwards. “We are committed to administering every dose provided to Paulding County, both now, when supply is limited, and later when more doses are available.”
Like all counties, Paulding County has no control over vaccine shipment quantities and delivery dates. The county will continue to get vaccines out as quickly as possible. There is no stockpiling of doses, he noted.
“Even after you have been vaccinated, you should continue to wear a mask and practice social distancing. The vaccine will protect you from getting ill from COVID-19; however, not enough is known about whether or not you can still carry the virus and spread it to others,” he said.
For more information, visit www.pauldingcountyhealth.com.
Paulding County Hospital has announced its clinic roll-out plan. All COVID-19 vaccination clinic days will be by appointment only. Appointments can be made by calling the Paulding County Hospital COVID-19 clinic at 419-399-1160, from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday prior to the Wednesday clinic day.
Appointments are only scheduled for that week’s clinic. Scheduling for the vaccination clinic will be suspended once all current vaccine supplies have been allocated for that week’s clinic. Future clinics will not be taking appointments and the Paulding County Hospital COVID-19 vaccination clinic will not be placing patients on waiting lists.
Individuals age 80 and older can call Monday and Tuesday to schedule their first dose on Wednesday. The second dose will be Feb. 19.
Individuals 75 years of age and older and those with severe congenital or developmental disorders (cerebral palsy, spina bifida, Down Syndrome or cystic fibrosis) can call Jan. 25-26 to schedule their first dose Jan. 27 and the second dose on Feb. 26.
Individuals 70 years of age and older can call Feb. 1-2 to schedule a first dose on Feb. 3 and the second dose on March 5. Individuals 65 years of age and older can call Feb. 8-9 to schedule a first dose on Feb. 10 and a second dose on March 12.
In addition, the Putnam County Health Department and the Putnam County EMA are coordinating efforts to provide the COVID-19 vaccine for Putnam County. The statewide goals for phase 1B of vaccinations are to save lives of the most vulnerable residents and to keep kids in school.
The first clinic for phase 1B of the vaccine plan offered by the PCHD will be held Jan. 20 for those age 80 years and older only, according to Joan Kline, health educator.
“Due to the limited amount of vaccine, this clinic is by appointment only,” noted Kline. “Walk-ins will not be allowed and will be turned away at the door. The Putnam County Medical Reserve Corps volunteers and Putnam County EMA staff have been calling those in the first group (age 80 and over) who are on the vaccine waiting list. If you are on the list, please be patient and you will be contacted as soon as possible for an appointment. More information about location and time of appointment will be provided at that time.”
For those not yet on the vaccine waiting list, call the Putnam County COVID-19 vaccine line at 419-538-7001. The call line is staffed by volunteers Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. The call line will be closed on Monday, Jan. 18.
“The health department has years of experience in providing vaccine to the community, including annual influenza clinics. While this will likely be on a much larger scale, we have been planning and preparing for years for such an event,” stated Kim Rieman, Putnam County health commissioner.
Vaccines also will be offered by Mercy Health at the Putnam County Medical Center. It is following state protocols, beginning with patients age 80 and older. To schedule an appointment, call 419-996-5000 or if you are an established Mercy Health patient, you can call your provider to schedule.
“Because we will have short notice of the number of vaccine doses we are expected to receive, we will need to be very flexible in our planning for vaccination clinics. We know many people are very eager to receive the vaccine, but we ask for patience and understanding as we prepare to get the vaccine into the arms those in the 1B group,” said Rieman. “As more vaccine becomes available, we will be able to offer more clinics to address the need in our community.”
In Henry County, those wishing to schedule an appointment for the vaccine are asked to call 419-591-3010, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Vaccines are given at the Henry County Health Department, 1843 Oakwood Ave.; and Henry County Hospital, 1600 E. Riverview Ave., Napoleon, 419-717-9626.
Henry County is currently in phase 1A of the vaccine distribution plan. Call to schedule your COVID-19 vaccine appointment today at 419-591-3010. Those aged 80 or older can call to schedule an appointment.
The vaccine distribution plan for future priority populations is under development and will be shared publicly as soon as it is finalized.
In Fulton County, those wishing to register to receive a vaccine who are 80 and older are asked to call senior center at 419-337-9299 or the Fulton County Health Department at 419-337-0915. Those who are registered will receive information regarding location, date and time of vaccine distribution. Fulton County is following the state’s schedule of vaccine distribution.
