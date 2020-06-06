@CNRandyR
Finishing up a project started by his father, Tom Diehl is ready for visitors at the Thoreau Wildlife Reserve located behind Noble School on Haller Road.
“It was started by my father, William,” said Diehl. “In 1989, took over the farm property and worked with Defiance College to start this project.”
Since then, the Thoreau Wildlife Reserve has been a work in progress. Beginning earlier in the week, the reserve in now open for visitors.
“We’ve been getting it ready for the last five years,” said Diehl.
Thoreau Wildlife Reserve features four nature trails that highlight meadows, woodlands, wetlands and old growth forest. It covers 250 acres with two miles of walking trails. Since it is a reserve, there is no hunting, which promotes populations of turkey, deer and hawks.
The reserve is working with the Audubon Sanctuary Program to encourage bluebirds, wood ducks and mallard ducks to nest on the property.
A butterfly garden and a home for bees also sits on the property. Both are accessible by foot.
The Thoreau part of the reserve comes from William Diehl’s love of Henry David Thoreau.
“Along the trails, we put up some of his quotes concerning nature,” said Tom Diehl. “My dad really liked Henry David Thoreau.”
The hours of operation are dawn until dusk. Visitors must stay on the trails and only foot traffic is allowed. Dogs are permitted, but must stay on leashes. Parking is also limited.
The nature center, located next to Walden pond on the property, is currently closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
