Mark Thomas, a former member and chief of the New Bavaria Volunteer Fire Department, recently donated $2,500 to the department. Thomas, of Holgate, was a contest winner for the 2021 Bayer Fund and was selected as a winner from the many farmers who entered the contest. As a winner, he was able to donate $2,500 to a non-profit organization, and he chose New Bavaria VFD. In the photo, Thomas (right) presents the check to New Bavaria VFD Chief Joe Stouffer.
Thomas donated contest prize to New Bavaria VFD
Dennis Van Scoder
