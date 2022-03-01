New Bavaria VFD
Photo courtesy of Tyler Thomas

Mark Thomas, a former member and chief of the New Bavaria Volunteer Fire Department, recently donated $2,500 to the department. Thomas, of Holgate, was a contest winner for the 2021 Bayer Fund and was selected as a winner from the many farmers who entered the contest. As a winner, he was able to donate $2,500 to a non-profit organization, and he chose New Bavaria VFD. In the photo, Thomas (right) presents the check to New Bavaria VFD Chief Joe Stouffer.

