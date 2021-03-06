Art in the Park, a popular annual event hosted by the Friends of the Defiance Public Library and held on the Defiance Fort grounds each summer, will not take place this June. This is due to both the reorganization of the Friends group — underway now — as well as an ongoing need to limit the spread of COVID-19.
The decision was not made lightly, as the staff understands this event offers a host of local artists and vendors an opportunity to share their work and talents with the community. Prospective vendors are encouraged to contact the Defiance Development and Visitors’ Bureau (419-782-0739) regarding the Lilac Festival, which is scheduled to take place in May.
