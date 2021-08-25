Since its founding in 2013, This Is Hope has been conducting medical camps, providing hygiene and birthing kits, ministering in prisons and orphanages, and providing nutrition to impoverished and malnourished villages in Africa.
This Is Hope founder Cindy Young, and Stephanie Lloyd, are leaving Friday for Uganda, to not only provide for the needs of people there, but to share the hope of Christ and scout land purchased by the the non-profit 501(c)3 organization.
"One thing we want people to know is that we don't just do work there when we go, we are doing work there 365 days a year," said Young, a registered nurse who has taken mission trips to Africa and other parts of the world since 2005. "We are a non-profit here, and praying everything goes well, we will get our NGO (Non-Government Organization) certificate in Uganda while we're there. There we would be recognized as, This Is Hope Uganda.
"We do have a director there, Zed Kakooza, who serves as our feet on the ground," continued Young. "We also have a van there we purchased, which helps Zed tremendously. We have found a nurse who is waiting for us to build a clinic, and in the future we will be working with a social worker as well."
Young explained This Is Hope has purchased 10 acres of land in Uganda, but the organization is still working to pay it off. That land will serve several different needs in the future, as funds become available.
"We owe about $35,000 on the land, so we are actively fundraising to pay that off, but once we get to a point we have it paid down enough we will look to build," said Young. "Our first priority will be to build a nutrition center. We had a little girl come to us named Beatrice, once we found her, we felt the Lord leading us to build a nutrition center. We know we'll have to have a small orphanage on site, eventually, for temporary housing, too.
"When we get there we want to see if there is a school or church near, and if not, those could be potential projects on the land," added Young. "We'll probably start with a two-to-three room building, which will serve as the nutrition center, but could also be used as a church. We priced a clinic, but it is too far out of our budget, but we'll see where God leads us in the future."
During the pandemic, with Kakooza's leadership, This Is Hope has continued to feed communities, take care of patients who need medical assistance, built houses for elderly people, distribute food to the elderly on a monthly basis, and take on new needs that have come to the organization's attention.
"Unfortunately, we have had two new needs come at us, we've had at least three or more girls who have been raped due to the lockdown, which led us to do emergency medical care and other support for them," said Young. "The other need is helping Albino people. Because of the superstitions surrounding Albino people, a gentleman's house was burnt to the ground, so we built him a home for he and his family.
"Because of his situation, we were able to witnesses to the community, they watched as a new home rose out of the ashes of the old one," added Young.
Young is looking forward to walking the land, meeting the people of the community, and finding out more about the needs of the people there.
"I anticipate there will be a lot of needs, I've been told there are no nearby clinics, schools or churches," said Young. "With the restrictions of travel, Zed hasn't been able to do a lot of research on that area. We will meet with our attorney there, and hopefully finish up our non-profit status there, and another focus will be to visit medical patients we've been helping."
A trip to nearby Kibuku will also take place to meet with friends who run an orphanage and teach people life skills. Young and Lloyd, a nurse practitioner with Bryan Health Partners, will also travel to a nearby clinic and a pair of hospitals, as well as nearby prisons to meet needs.
One of those needs is birthing kits, a necessity for women who are expecting a child.
"In Uganda, if a woman is having a baby, she is expected to bring certain supplies with her, or they will turn her away," said Young. "She has to bring the medical gloves for the doctor, something to cut the umbilical cord, a plastic sheet to lay on, cord ties for the umbilical cord and gauze. A lot of women are turned away, there are a lot of unsafe births, and unfortunately, a lot of women die after childbirth.
"We put all of that together in a kit, and we add an outfit and a blanket for the baby, a flashlight in case there is no electricity, female pads for bleeding and we add a Gospel tract so we can witness to the women," continued Young. "We've been told women will walk for miles to get one."
This Is Hope raises money by fundraising on its Facebook page, through the fundraising software Network For Good, by attending local festivals and events, and Young is working to speak at churches to seek church and community sponsorship.
"This will be one of the most complicated trips we've ever taken, due to COVID and safety concerns ... we need a lot of prayer," said Young. "We are excited to get there, check up on the projects we have been working on, see the land, dream on the land and again, meet the community we will call home there."
For more information, go to This Is Hope on Facebook, thisishope.net, or call 419-438-2185.
