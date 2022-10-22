BRYAN — Thirteen ballot issues are being decided by Williams County voters this fall.
But, like elsewhere locally, no contested county political races are on tap.
Two of the ballot issues are countywide — a 0.4-mill, 5-year renewal and additional levy for senior citizens services, and a 0.4-mill, 5-year renewal levy for construction and maintenance of improvements and expenses for the county’s soil and water conservation district.
The City of Bryan also has a key issue, this being a 0.5%, 9 1/2-year replacement income tax on earnings and income subject to the retirement of all indebtedness and/or expenses for the improvements of city streets and the sewer system.
Only two candidates are on the ballot.
Bartley Westfall, a Republican, is the only candidate for a four-year term for the commissioner seat held by Brian Davis who is not seeking re-election. The county’s two other commissioner seats are on the ballot in 2024.
Republican incumbent Auditor Vickie Grimm is unopposed for re-election.
The following issues and candidates appear on Williams County ballots:
Federal offices
U.S. Senate
Tim Ryan, D
JD Vance, R
U.S. 9th District
Marcy Kaptur, D-inc.
J.R. Majewski, R
State offices
Governor
Mike DeWine, R-inc.
Nan Whaley, D
Attorney General
Jeffrey Crossman, D
Dave Yost, R-inc.
Auditor
Keith Faber, R-inc.
Taylor Sappington, D
Secretary of State
Chelsea Clark, D
Frank LaRose, R-inc.
Terpsehore Maras, I
Treasurer
Scott Schertzer, D
Robert Sprague, R-inc.
1st Senate District
Robert McColley, R-inc.
81st House District
James Hoops, R-inc.
Supreme Court
chief justice
Jennifer Brunner, D
Sharon Kennedy, R
Supreme Court
justice
(term commencing Jan. 1)
Pat Fischer, R-inc.
Terri Jamison, D
Supreme Court
justice
(term commencing Jan. 2)
Pat DeWine, R-inc.
Marilyn Zayas, D
Sixth District Court
of Appeals judge
Christine Mayle, R-inc.
Sixth District Court
of Appeals judge
Tom Puffenberger, D
Charles Sulek, R
County offices
Commissioner
(term commencing Jan. 1)
Bartley Westfall, R
Auditor
Vickie Grimm, R-inc.
Tax, ballot issues
State Issue 1: To require courts to consider factors like public safety when setting the amount of bail.
State Issue 2: To prohibit local government from allowing non-electors to vote.
City of Bryan: a 0.5%, 9 1/2-year replacement income tax on earnings and income subject to the retirement of all indebtedness and/or expenses for the improvements of the city streets, and the sewer system for the city.
Williams County: a 0.4-mill, 5-year renewal and additional levy for senior citizens services.
Williams County: a 0.4-mill, 5-year renewal levy for construction and maintenance of improvements and expenses for the county’s soil and water conservation district.
Brady Township: a 0.5-mill, 5-year renewal levy for maintenance and operation of cemeteries.
Center Township: a 1-mill, 5-year renewal levy for fire protection.
Florence Township: an additional 2.5-mill, 5-year levy for roads and bridges.
Florence Township: a 0.5-mill, 3-year levy for fire protection.
Maple Grove Cemetery: a 1-mill, 5-year renewal levy for maintenance and operation of cemeteries.
Millcreek Township: a 2-mill, 5-year renewal levy for fire protection.
Pulaski Township: a 0.8-mill, 5-year renewal levy for fire protection.
Pulaski Township: a 0.75-mill, 5-year renewal levy for fire protection.
Superior Township: a 1-mill, five-year renewal levy for fire protection.
West Unity Village: a 5-mill, 5-year levy for current expenses.
