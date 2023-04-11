Defiance County commissioners received the official word about another record month for landfill intake during their Monday meeting.
Engineer Warren Schlatter, who manages the landfill in addition to his responsibilities overseeing the county’s roads and bridges, informed commissioners that intake for March at the Canal Road facility finished at 61,227 cubic yards.
Schlatter had told them last week that March would be a record month, and on Monday he observed that this is the third record-breaking month in a row. While March 2023’s amount was just 510 cubic yards ahead of March 2022 (the second highest for that month), the February and January monthly records had shattered the old marks.
March was sixth or seven for an all-time monthly amount, according to Schlatter.
Construction debris from several area demolition sites was a contributing factor for the March figure, he indicated. In Defiance County, this included the former SK Hand Tool site, but waste also came in from the old Florida school demolition in Henry County and a job in Wauseon, among others.
Total tons taken in during March finished at 17,553 tons, also a record for the month.
Additonally, another 3,000 tons in soil from demo sites — not subject to recording requirements — was brought in, according to Schlatter. This soil could have been somewhat contaminated, he indicated.
The recent numbers at the landfill help have helped realize considerable profit margins for the county. To date this stands at about $650,000, Schlatter informed commissioners.
Asked by Commissioner David Kern what the landfill’s next biggest expenses will be, Schlatter mentioned two equipment purchases — a compactor and scraper in 2023 and 2024. These are six-figure expenses.
Schlatter noted that the landfill’s current equipment is in good shape and he has not yet placed an order for the compactor and scraper. However, he would like to purchase the equipment sooner rather than later because of two costly landfill cell expansion projects in 2025 and 2026.
“From a budgetary sense we know it makes sense to do those things in the next two years,” he said. “... our equipment’s in pretty good shape. It’s more about we know that if we’re thinking equipment in 2023 and 2024, we’re thinking cell (construction) in 2025 and 2026, so we’d really rather not buy any significant equipment in those two years. ... It keeps us on that good cycle, and if we were buying according to equipment need we might double up in those years which makes it hard to make a profit in those years ... .”
April has started out as a “little more normal” month as far as landfill intake.
On the road/bridge front, Schlatter reported that county highway crews are finishing up with culvert replacements on Arrowsmith Road on the county’s west end. This is in preparation for road widening.
Crews also plan to take advantage of the warm, dry weather forecast for the week to take care of some seeding leftover from past projects, according to Schlatter.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• awarded road-related contracts to the following: paving and patching of roads throughout the county, Gerken Paving, Inc., Napoleon, $2,613,413.05; paving of village streets, Henry W. Bergman, Genoa, $195,901.60; chip sealing, Ward Construction Co., Leipsic, $188,221.41.
• awarded a contract to Mel Lanzer Company, Napoleon, for the Defiance County East storage building project. The cost is $477,000.
• held the first quarter investment advisory meeting with Treasurer Vickie Myers, Clerk of Courts Amy Galbraith, Schlatter and Ryan Nelson of Redtree Investment Group. Commissioners approved the county investment portfolio, landfill closure portfolio and post closure portfolio.
