NAPOLEON — One of Napoleon's biggest projects for 2023 will be the construction of a new traffic roundabout at an intersection which has produced safety concerns on a couple counts.
NAPOLEON — One of Napoleon's biggest projects for 2023 will be the construction of a new traffic roundabout at an intersection which has produced safety concerns on a couple counts.
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will fund construction of the traffic control device on Ohio 108 (Scott Street) at the north ramps that connect to U.S. 24.
The roundabout will not be on U.S. 24 itself, but rather the north on and off ramps of the U.S. 24/Ohio 108 interchange. This will be designed to ensure flow off U.S. 24 from the westbound lanes onto 108 (Scott Street) and from 108 onto 24's westbound lanes on the other side.
The intersection is occasionally the location of traffic crashes as motorists are stopping, waiting or turning there.
Mayor Jason Maassel acknowledged some hesitancy among motorists who may approach the new trend of roundabouts with trepidation, but sees value in the pending project.
"You go from what everybody knows ...," he said. "But if we can get people to come through there (the intersection) safer and cut down on accidents," while providing access to U.S. 24, "I'm all for it."
Another concern that Maassel and officials believe will be covered with the roundabout's completion is pedestrian safety.
Along Scott Street runs the city's biggest retail area, and pedestrian travel occurs beneath the U.S. 24 interchange from a residential area. The path is more like a small trail along the west side of the street, connecting an area north of U.S. 24 where there are apartments and condominiums to Scott Street's retails section to the south.
A new sidewalk on the west side of the street will be included in the project.
"It's going to be kind of nice to have," he said as the present pedestrian setup is "obviously very dangerous."
Napoleon will have other infrastructure projects in 2023 as well, but Maassel called the roundabout build "the most visible."
The project will close Scott Street at the intersection for some time, but when completed will produce Napoleon's third roundabout. The other two are on both ends of the new "Liberty Bridge" spanning the Maumee River and connecting Riverview Avenue with Ohio 110.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.