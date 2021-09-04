According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, from 2018-20 there were 91,972 crashes on Ohio roadways in which a driver was either exceeding the posted speed limit or unsafe speed was a contributing circumstance on the crash report.
During that same time, one-third of speed-related traffic crashes involved at least one driver between the ages of 15 and 24.
Unsafe speed was attributed to 936 fatal crashes, resulting in 1,027 deaths from 2018-20. Statewide, this represented 29 percent of all fatal crashes. Fatal speed-related crashes increased from 294 in 2019, to 337 in 2020.
“Crashes involving high speeds are preventable, and choosing to slow down could be the choice that saves your life or the life of someone you love,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Speed limits are set for your safety, and I encourage drivers to always keep their attention on the road and follow the speed limits.”
Male drivers accounted for 61% of speed-related crashes. From 2018-20, troopers issued more than 220,000 speed citations for 20 mph or more over the speed limit.
“When a person drives over the speed limit, it increases the dangers to the driver, other motorists and passengers,” said Lieutenant Rustun K. Schack, Defiance Post commander. “Because of the dangers, this is why responsibility, awareness and safe speeds are so critical for our motoring public.”
Locally, unsafe speed was attributed to 768 crashes in Defiance and Williams counties. Motorists are urged to follow speed limits, and remember that higher speeds represent a small time savings when factors such as traffic, weather and other conditions are considered.
