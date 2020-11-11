The third defendant in a northside Defiance vehicle dealership break-in that was thwarted by a law enforcement officer on patrol has been sentenced to prison.
Barryn McDonnell, 23, Rolla, Mo., was given an 18-month prison term by Defiance County Common Pleas Judge Joseph Schmenk on two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, each a fourth-degree felony; two counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of possessing criminal tools, each a fifth-degree felony.
The sentence was ordered to run consecutive to a 10-month term imposed upon McDonnell in two separate Williams County Common Pleas Court cases earlier this year — vandalism and complicity to theft, each a fifth-degree felony — for a total sentence of 28 months.
He was given credit for 269 days served in jail while his Defiance County case was pending.
McDonnell was a co-defendant with Kaleigh Fletcher, 21, and Christian Malzahn, 24, Springfield, in the Jan. 20 vehicle theft attempt at Stykemain Buick GMC and Estle Chevrolet, 25124 Elliott Road.
During the nighttime hours on that day, a Defiance County sheriff's deputy on routine patrol spotted suspicious activity at that dealership on Defiance's northside. While Fletcher and McDonnell were taken into custody, Malzahn fled in a stolen vehicle.
He was pursued by Defiance police, heading out of town and crossing into Henry County and Wood County, where he was stopped by a spike strip — placed on the road by authorities to puncture the vehicle's tires — and taken into custody.
Malzahn was sentenced to a 58-month prison term in March on charges of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree.
Fletcher was placed on three years of community control in June on two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, each a fourth-degree felony; and a charge of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
When Fletcher was sentenced, Defiance County Prosecutor Morris Murray credited local law enforcement for "really good police work" and noted the "good communication between departments."
McDonnell was represented by Toledo attorney Christopher Zografides during his recent sentencing hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court.
