NAPOLEON — The third annual Hoops and Heroes benefit basketball game will be held at Napoleon Junior/Senior High School Dec. 18 at 7 p.m.
All of the proceeds from this year’s game between the Napoleon Firemen Association and the Napoleon Police Association, will benefit Monica Nye, who was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer, a very aggressive form of the disease, in October 2018.
Nye has completed five months of chemotherapy, had a mastectomy and 28 radiation treatments. She is currently on oral chemo for six months, and will have two more surgeries in the near future.
Nye and her husband, Nick, are life-long residents of Henry County. She is an administrative assistant at The Henry County Bank in Napoleon, and he is the deputy director of Emergency Management in Henry County, and a captain at the Monroe Township Fire Department in Malinta. They have a son, Owen, who is 10 and a fifth grader at Patrick Henry Local Schools.
Admission to the game is a freewill donation.
Partners for the event include the Napoleon Civic Center, Napoleon Firemen Association, Napoleon Police Association and Three Cord.
