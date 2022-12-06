Some Defiance area schools recently have welcomed the most unlikely of workers into their employ, and the results may have proven there is a reason for the nickname “man’s best friend.”
Therapy dog programs have been around for some time, but the Defiance area has seen a surge of it in its schools as of late. This is evidenced by the fresh appointment of a therapy dog at Holy Cross Catholic School (HCCS) as well as two professional canines stationed in Northeastern Local Schools just this year.
A therapy dog program is something that falls under animal-assisted therapy or AAT, according to information provided by Tinora Middle School principal, Lisa Maxwell. AAT is a field that uses dogs or other animals to help people recover from, or better cope, with health problems, aid in education, and provide emotional and social support.
The goal of a therapy dog is to provide affection and comfort and create stability within its environment. The Crescent-News sat down with veteran trainer and fellow educator, Dawn Rohn, to talk about therapy dogs, their training and its benefits in an educational setting.
Rohn is a third-grade teacher for HCCS and has been teaching science and math for 20 years. She also so happens to be a service dog trainer with Freedom Paws, a non-profit assistance dog organization that trains and places dogs with people with physical, cognitive and emotional disabilities.
She revealed that she was influenced to join a service dog program after reading about assistance dogs in a children’s literature book years ago. Rohn had experience training her own dogs, as well as horses, but service dog training was a whole other venture for her. She admitted it was nerve-wracking at first, but the life experience she had served as a foundation. Many of the commands were reminiscent of what she would train her own animals, with the exception of some special cues. For example, commands such as “lap”, “visit”, “stand” and “back up” are things she would not teach her personal animals, but Freedom Paws has them as a requirement in their own training manual.
The breed of an assistance dog varies and many of the organizations such as Freedom Paws breed their own. It is not necessarily the breed that determines if a dog can be a therapy dog, but the personality. Not every dog trained through a program can be a therapy dog. Some are more suited as a service dog, and there is a difference between these two type of trained dogs.
A service dog receives specialized training for one person and their disability. Meanwhile, therapy dogs are meant to serve groups of people and sort of act as a mood stabilizer. Rohn and Principal Maxwell of Tinora both emphasized that it is vital for a therapy dog to have a calm temperament and be willing to meet people and essentially relax them.
Rohn HCCS’s service dog, Yashi. However, before Yashi, she had another dog she was training for Freedom Paws. She said that this dog was far more energetic than Yashi, and when it came time for her to send it back to Freedom Paws to be assessed, it was determined that it was more suited as a service dog for an individual.
So, while aspects of training for therapy and service dogs are similar, a dog’s personality around people is a huge factor into whether it is suited for one type of job or the other.
Both Rohn and Maxwell were asked why schools are implementing these therapy dog programs now. Maxwell answered that there is more transparency about mental health issues in schools now and that the need to address them has risen.
Rohn speculated that the word about therapy dog programs has gotten out as well.
“I think if you can get a hug from a dog, you’re set for the day,” Rohn joked.
In all seriousness, both handlers have witnessed their dogs change their education environment for the better. At Tinora, bernadoodle Ranger and labradoodle Liberty are out there making a difference, Principal Maxwell reported.
Liberty and Ranger come from Pawsible Angels, an assistance dog program in Findlay. When searching for a program to provide therapy dogs, Maxwell shared that Pawsible Angels was familiar to them since they worked with the sheriff’s office and their dogs. Pawsible Angels worked with Tinora and sent in trainer Michele Franks to aid in the training process.
Ranger is stationed at Tinora Elementary School and handled by guidance counselor Kimberly Phipps. Liberty is stationed at Tinora Middle School (and other buildings) and was primarily handled by Maxwell.
“She has had an amazing change in a lot of the kids,” Maxwell revealed about Liberty. “It’s amazing to see the level of calm on kids that are usually very anxious.”
Not only are therapy dogs good for moods, but they also aid in a student’s confidence and concentration, she and Rohn relayed. The kids read aloud to the dogs, recite flash cards and even practice speeches and presentations with them as well. A therapy dog operates like a shadow and is not meant to be a distraction, they both asserted.
When asked what they would say to other schools who are debating on instating a therapy dog program of their own, Maxwell responded: “We’ve seen huge benefits, and I think the benefits far outweigh the negatives.”
“It’s not always going to be perfect because a dog is still a dog,” said Rohn. “They are not miracle workers, but they do feel like it sometimes. They really do.”
