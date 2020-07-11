Thefts have been reported at four northwest Ohio offices of A Renewed Mind in the past week.

In Defiance, a complaint of theft of money was reported at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday at the 201 E. Second St. office to the Defiance Police Department.

The Bryan office, located at 1254 S. Main St., reported a theft at 2:58 p.m. Wednesday to the Bryan Police Department.

In Napoleon, the office at 600 Freedom Drive, reported a theft at 3:58 p.m. Wednesday to Napoleon police.

And in Wauseon, staff at the building at 1138 N. Fulton St. reported a theft as well, though a time was unavailable from the Wauseon Police Department.

All theft reports remain under investigation.

A Renewed Mind, based in Perrysburg, provides mental health and addiction recovery substance abuse services in Fulton, Williams, Henry, Defiance, Lucas, Wood, and Hancock counties.

CEO and president Matt Rizzo of A Renewed Mind in Perrysburg returned a call Friday afternoon to confirm that the thefts were all being handled by local police departments for further investigation. He reported that his staff “conduct a thorough investigation” and determined that it was “not A Renewed Mind employee or employees.”

Rizzo would not confirm whether the theft complaints involved money or medication.

