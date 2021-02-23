NETTLE LAKE — A suspect involved in the theft of a stolen vehicle and a trailer hauling snowmobiles in the area of Williams County roads P.50 and 6 near Nettle Lake on Feb. 17 has been apprehended, according to the Williams County Sheriff’s Office.
Travis Fitch, 29, no known address, was apprehended on Feb. 19, according to Chief Deputy Jeff Lehman of the Williams County Sheriff’s Office. A "potential" charge against Fitch through Williams County is receiving stolen property. Additional charges will likely be filed by Indiana and Michigan law enforcement.
Lehman added that Fitch is currently under medical care and in the custody of Michigan State Police.
According to Lehman, on Feb. 17, a truck and snowmobile trailer were reported stolen from the Steuben County, Ind., area.
Lehman noted that the stolen truck had been “ditched in Hillsdale, Mich.” A Williams County witness reported that the trailer, subsequently attached to a van, was spotted in the area of Nettle Lake in the northern part of the county. A male suspect reportedly fled the vehicle on foot into a nearby wooden region on Williams County Road 6 in the vicinity of Road Q-50 shortly after 3 p.m.
The chief deputy then contacted the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Assistance to the sheriff’s office also was provided by a Patrol helicopter, Steuben County Sheriff’s Office, Edon and Montpelier police departments, Northwest Township Fire Department and Williams County EMS. Fitch was not located that evening.
