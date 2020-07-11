NAPOLEON — Numerous roadway signs and markers have been stolen or vandalized throughout Henry County over the past several weeks, according to Sheriff Michael Bodenbender.
The dates of the offenses range from June 9-July 10. Most of the cases concern signs being removed from the mounted post and stolen by the person(s) involved. There also have been incidents where signs have been painted and defaced using spraypaint or a similar marking substance.
Investigations have found that a vehicle has been used to assist in disassembling or painting the signs by providing a platform for the person to stand on.
Deputies are continuing to patrol Henry County, looking for suspicious activity and the possible offender(s). Bodenbender is encouraging citizens to report suspicious activity.
Persons involved in theft or damage of roadway and traffic control signs could be charged with a fifth-degree felony.
