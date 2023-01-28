In downtown Defiance, in a little nook above a coffee shop, there exists a parlor unlike anything seen before in this small town — a tattoo parlor that exists exclusively for women.
This parlor, White Horse Tattoo Boutique, is run by 29-year-old Lexi Jimenez.
Born and raised in Defiance, Jimenez had been tattooing since she was 19 years old. However, her field of work often left her feeling like she did not mesh well in it.
For one, she was a woman working in a male-dominated industry and for two, she was Christian. Needless to say, Jimenez stuck out, and she felt the heavy weight of the disparities between her and others in her field.
Jimenez said she never really had a bad experience at “traditional” studios, but found over time that she was not completely comfortable working at them. There were still elements in her environment that she found lacking and it eventually led to burnout and her not knowing if she wanted to continue her craft.
Jimenez then took a couple of years off from tattooing and moved to Tennessee for a fresh perspective. Amid her days of recuperation, she became part of a youth group at a church. She then spent about a year in Mexico doing mission work.
Reinvigorated from her travels, Jimenez moved back to Defiance where she took up tattooing once more at Goldie & Reds Salon on Holgate Avenue.
“It was a huge difference in environment,” she shared. “Which helped me realize that I did love tattooing, it was just my environment that I needed to change.”
Jimenez worked at Goldie and Reds for about a year. Then, she began to make plans to open up her own tattoo studio.
She wanted to tie in her identity as a Christian into her place’s name, but she wanted to do it in a way that wasn’t “in your face or cheesy,” she said.
After some brainstorming and reading, Jimenez came upon the imagery of Jesus riding on a white horse. It comes from the Book of Revelation, the last book in the New Testament and depicts Jesus’s return. For Jimenez, it reminded her to live her life to the fullest.
In a way, it also symbolized a new beginning for her. Hence, “White Horse” was born.
For Jimenez, the most important factor in the studio’s establishment was curating an environment that she could thrive in and that others would feel comfortable being in too. From furniture to wall decor to music, everything in White Horse Tattoo Boutique came from meticulous thought.
Overall, Jimenez wanted to create a space that was warm and inviting. Thus, it became a place of warm wood floors, jewel tones and antique art pieces.
A second important factor was the boutique. Jimenez said she had always wanted to run a boutique of sorts — a place where artists can sell their wares. She felt having the boutique in her studio was vital because it allowed her and her other tattoo artists a chance to practice art in different ways.
In having more creative freedom like this, burnout could be avoided, she felt. The boutique is full of shelves of art from the employees of not only White Horse, but other local artists and vendors as well.
The decision to tattoo only women was a personal choice, Jimenez relayed. It was what she was personally comfortable with, and as she is now married, she felt it was also respectful to her husband.
“And I did want to create an environment that women feel comfortable getting tattooed in,” she added.
Sometimes, women want tattoos in areas they do not typically show in public settings like the bikini area, she explained. In cases like those, Jimenez’s priority is to ease her clients’ worries and anxiety. She only hires other female tattoo artists — people she knows could uphold her standards of bringing a personable vibe to clientele.
By creating a female dominated space, she felt she has offered an experience no other tattoo studio in the area can provide for women.
“I’ve had some push back from men,” she admitted, referring to those who were disgruntled of being turned away as a client. “But then I have also had some men say ‘thank you for providing a safe environment for women’ or ‘thank you for providing a safe environment for my wife to get tattooed.’”
Since first opening up in November of 2021, Jimenez set out with the goal of breaking stereotypes with tattoo shops. From testimonials like this and from her clients new and old, she felt that she has accomplished what she set out to do. In fact, it has gone so well that she is looking to expand with a second location.
For now though, she is just looking to help her current girls grow in the space she has made for them.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.