WOODBURN, Ind. — The Village Players have announced the dates and times for its upcoming performance of the comedy “Take Five.” This production is under the direction of Dawn Patterson and will be performed at Woodburn United Methodist Church, 4300 Becker Drive, Woodburn, on Oct. 2-3, (at 7 p.m.) and Oct. 4 (at 2:30 p.m.).
All precautions will be taken for social distancing and safe practices during this pandemic. Audience members will be asked to wear a mask to the performance, which will last approximately 30 minutes, and observe social distancing which is set up in the church. There is no charge for these performances, but donations to the Village Players would be greatly appreciated.
This show is set on a stage, preparing for a performance of a show. The time is modern day. This hilarious one-act is in the vein of a Carol Burnett skit. It will keep you laughing throughout. The cast of the show includes:
Peter Greer — Mike (a stagehand)
Brandy Patterson — Linda (a stagehand)
Richard Hall — Greg Baxter (an audience member)
Keith Robinson — Alex Cane (a young executive)
Nichole Lareau — Sharon Cane (a young housewife)
Mercedes Moncivais — Gladys (Sharon’s sister)
Ariel Friend — Sound and Lights
The stage crew is preparing for a performance of a play. They soon find out that they got the dates wrong. Everything that could go wrong in a performance does go wrong. The show has slapstick, word play, silly situations, and a fast pace.
This comedy is written for a family audience, but not necessarily for young children, and should be considered a PG performance.
For more information on this show, search Hicksville Village Players on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.