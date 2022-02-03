US Post
Tim Reynolds/C-N Photo

Even with bad weather, the U.S. Post Office in Defiance is still working to get the mail delivered. Here, Suzi Ankney, Defiance resident and a postal carrier, delivers some mail. She said, "Last night I had a sleep over. A couple carriers from Napoleon and Wauseon stayed in my living room so they could get to work safely."

