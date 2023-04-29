Nailing down the exact date when Defiance began can produce some uncertainty, but one date stands out with certainty: April 28, 1823.
Richard Rozevink, director of the Andrew L. Tuttle Museum, explained its significance during a commemoration event Friday morning at Community Auditorium, the first of two events celebrating Defiance’s 200th birthday.
After the area opened for settlement following the Battle of Fallen Timbers in 1794 — the year Fort Defiance was constructed by Gen. Anthony Wayne’s forces and the year before the Treaty of Greenville — interest was shown in establishing a town by Benjamin Leavall and Horatio Phillips, according to Rozevink. Phillips was a Dayton-area businessman; Leavell may have been looking for the grave of a relative who was a War of 1812 veteran, Rozevink indicated.
The War of 1812 connection had something to do with the interest shown in the area, he noted. As the site of Fort Winchester during that war — a conflict pitting the U.S. against Great Britain and a variety of Native American allies, including the Shawnee chief Tecumseh — veterans who served there were familiar with the area.
Rozevink said the lots that Leavell and Phillips laid out at the confluence of the Maumee and Auglaize rivers — following a federal government survey in 1819 and 1820 — “were the former locations of Indian villages and their cleared fields. Veterans of the War of 1812 who served within this area were aware of the fertile lands. They were among the earliest settlers in our area before the survey had taken place.”
The town was platted in late 1822, but this wasn’t officially recorded until April 28, 1823, according to Rozevink, thus Defiance’s birth date.
“Phillips would plat the location of the village of Defiance in late 1822,” he stated. “It was officially recorded April 28, 1823 — 200 years ago to this date.”
The old fortgrounds was set aside as park space, according to Rozevink.
Representatives of more than 10 tribes had lived at or near the confluence at one time and resisted attempts by early American settlers to establish themselves here. But treaties established with them in the early 19th century had made possible the settlement proposed by Leavall and Phillips.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.