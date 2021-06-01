TOLEDO—The Boards of Trustees of the Oswald Supporting Organization, Greater Toledo Community Foundation and the Waterville Community Foundation have approved grants from the Katherine R. Smith Fund for Youth to The RIDGE Project in the amount of $3,000, and from the Oswald Supporting Organization in the amount of $9,000.
These funds will be used to fund the TYRO Film Camp 2021 which will be held virtually at the Lucas County Youth Treatment Center and the TYRO STHENOS program at the YMCA in Waterville for youth.
The Oswald Supporting Organization grant will support programming that enhances the lives of young people up to age 18, emphasizing serving adjudicated youth and teaching them how to break generational cycles of incarceration.
The Katherine R. Smith grant will be used to provide a physical education program to youth combined with character development at the Waterville YMCA.
The goal of the Oswald Supporting Organization project is to rehabilitate juvenile offenders and their families by developing prosocial attitudes, values, beliefs, and skills.
Utilizing The RIDGE Project’s recently released TYRO Youth On-Demand program combined with film-editing classes. It will increase the campers’ likelihood of becoming healthy adults, increase community safety, reduce victimization and support youth reintegration with opportunities to demonstrate accountability and responsibility.
Although the camp is only open to the 32 residents at LCYTC, the messages campers create during TYRO Film Camp have the capacity to reach thousands across various social media platforms.
The Katherine R. Smith grant funds will be used to provide a character-based fitness program (TYRO STHENOS) to help youth use exercise and movement to deal with the emotional stresses the global pandemic has brought, and to give them an outlet to move and socialize in a safe and healthy environment.
The overall goal of this program is for participants to be empowered to make healthy choices for their futures, encouraged to use their voices to impact their spheres of influence, inspired to engage in goal setting and excited toward starting something new.
Catherine Tijerina, co-founder of the Ridge Project shared what this funding will accomplish, “With this funding, we will be able to provide youth with opportunities to ignite their passion and learn self-regulation, resiliency, and the importance of holistic health. We are so grateful for this support to engage youth building better health physically, emotionally, mentally, and socially!”
