TOLEDO — The Boards of Trustees of the Waterville Community Foundation and Greater Toledo Community Foundation have approved a grant from the Katherine R. Smith Fund for Abused Children in the amount of $6,000, as well as the COVID-19 Response Fund in the amount of $5,000 to The RIDGE Project.
The Katherine R. Smith grant will be used to fund TYRO Film Camp 2020, which will be held at the Lucas County Youth Treatment Center, and the COVID-19 Response grant will be used to help meet basic needs to Lucas County families financially devastated by COVID-19.
The Katherine R. Smith Funds for Youth provide support for programming that enhances the lives of young people up to age 18, with an emphasis on serving children with developmental disabilities or those who have been abused. The COVID-19 Response fund is used to help support northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan nonprofits in their efforts to respond to critical and emergent crisis related to the COVID pandemic.
The goal of the Katherine R. Smith project is to rehabilitate juvenile offenders and their families by developing prosocial attitudes, values, beliefs, and skills. Utilizing The RIDGE Project’s recently released TYRO Youth On-Demand program combined with virtual film-editing classes, the camp will commence virtually and will increase the campers’ likelihood of becoming healthy adults, increase community safety, reduce victimization, and support youth reintegration with opportunities to demonstrate accountability and responsibility. Although the camp is only open to the 32 residents at LCYTC, the messages campers create during TYRO Film Camp have the capacity to reach thousands across various social media platforms.
The COVID-19 Response fund will be used to provide masks, help with food, utilities and housing needs to Lucas County families who are experiencing economic loss and hardship due to COVID-19.
Catherine Tijerina, co-founder of the Ridge Project shared what this funding will accomplish. “We are so very grateful for the support these grants will allow us to provide to youth and families in Lucas County — especially now as we are all navigating through the COVID-19 challenges," said Tijerina. "Film Camp will help the youth engage in positive activities that will increase their resiliency and self-awareness as they identify issues they can champion to create a better world. The COVID relief will lessen the burden families are facing and help stabilize families who are facing food, housing, or other basic needs deficits. These funds are a tremendous blessing and a huge investment in youth and families.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.