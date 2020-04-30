It’s been 19 years since “The Prize Winner of Defiance, Ohio” was published, and 15 years since Terry Ryan’s book about “How my mother raised 10 kids on 25 words or less” was made into a movie starring Julianne Moore and Woody Harrelson.
That doesn’t mean Ryan’s work about her mother, Evelyn, has been forgotten. Earlier this month, Jan Bechtel, curator of exhibits at the Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum in Defiance, received an email from a middle school/high school teacher in Barcelona, Spain, requesting information about Evelyn Ryan’s relevance in Defiance, and why she was inducted into the Defiance City Hall of Fame in 2019.
The educator in Spain teaches English as a second language to her students, and the information sent to her was to be used in a writing assignment by her students to acknowledge the support given to them by their mothers, grandmothers, aunts and other female members of the families. The teacher shared that after reading the book, she felt Evelyn could serve as a role model on how one can overcome adverse situations by trying to stay positive.
When asked if the museum gets many requests like this, Bechtel said: “Yes and no, we don’t normally get requests for information like this from Barcelona. We do get, especially since we started our Facebook page, and even before that, questions about whether we know about a certain person or event. Sometimes people will come in if they can talk to Randy (Buchman, city historian), and sometimes it’s a question about a family or a business.
“If we can help someone, we will try to find out those answers by doing a little research,” added Bechtel.
Bechtel went on to share that she believes this is the first request she’s received from another country about someone from Defiance.
“I can’t speak for my colleagues, they’ve been here longer than I have, but this is the first I know of from outside the country,” said Bechtel of the request. “I’m assuming having read the book, or possibly watched the movie, she Googled Evelyn Ryan and what came up was the information about the hall of fame and that tied it to ‘The Tuttle.’”
Bechtel was quick to credit the work of Judy Dally, director of education, and Herm Dally, curator of collections at the museum, for their help in finding the information on file about Evelyn, before Bechtel sent electronic copies of that information to Spain.
“I have to give credit to my colleagues Judy and Herm Dally, Judy especially is the person who keeps her nose where the records are of the hall of fame,” said Bechtel. “All that information, I believe, was in Evelyn Ryan’s packet for her nomination (to the hall of fame), so it was on file and very easy to recover.”
What was sent to Spain included: a biography about Evelyn written by Jocelyn Jurcevich, a Defiance High School graduate who presented the biography during the Defiance City Hall of Fame induction ceremony; the nomination for the hall of fame by Evelyn’s daughter, Betsy; a photo of Evelyn; a copy of her honorary degree citation, as a doctor of human letters, from Defiance College; and an article written by Jack Palmer, former Crescent-News columnist.
“Who knows what kinds of connections will be built here after this request, it’s gone viral in its own way,” said Bechtel. “You never know when you put things out there what connections will be made and who is going to chime in on the conversation next. That makes it pretty interesting.
“My role, in some ways, was just a channel to get to people like Judy to get to the file, and to Rich (Rozevink, director of the museum) who put the information out (on the museum Facebook page) so other people could see it,” added Bechtel. “It just goes to show how connected the world really is now, so that’s a plus.”
