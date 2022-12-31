and BETH KROUSE
As the New Year is welcomed in Sunday, resolutions are a traditional exercise for some.
Earlier this week, The Crescent-News interviewed citizens in Defiance’s Northtowne Mall and downtown at Cabin Fever to learn about their resolutions for the upcoming year.
Lynda LeMaster of Defiance pledged to “live more of a simple life and be a better me. I want to be less selfish and focus more on helping others, I also want to spend more time with my grandchildren.”
Rosemary Jefferson of Defiance said, “going into the New Year (I would like more) positivity and letting go of negativity.”
Other’s went with a popular resolution — like focusing on their physical health.
Aubrey Florence said, “meet my Apple watch goal every month.”
Some locals want to educate themselves as well as take care of their body. Libby Bumb of Defiance, commented: “read more books and hit my fitness goals.”
One person visiting in the area, Becky Campos from Watsonville, Calif., joked about the cold weather here and exclaimed that she was “buying a coat!” Campos wants to work on her physical self and spiritual mind and “read my Bible more and lose 25 pounds.”
Other people expressed an intention to get back to having inner peace or working on some of their virtues as the upcoming year approaches.
“Be more patient and let things go,” said Amy Vrabel of Bryan, while Brandi Richmond of Defiance wants to “try to be more positive and don’t sweat the small stuff.”
Younger locals seemed to have different goals than older folks in the area.
Alesa White, said things such as “pass my classes with an A” while Richard Fry from Holgate said, “find a house by the end of the year” and Eli Hastedt of Defiance wants to “get rich.”
As most are settling down after the hectic holiday season, some had time to reminisce and appreciate the time spent with family and loved ones. Lori Rubison of Defiance said with a smile that she would like to “spend more time with family and friends.”
Some citizens seem to not want to focus on a goal necessarily, but rather an attitude. A unique response from Michael of Defiance was that “Nothing but a Good Time,” a 1980s song by the rock band Poison, would be his theme song for the upcoming year.
Advice offered by Sandy Herman of Defiance was to “set realistic and obtainable goals” for New Year’s resolutions.
Some who seemed to have already taken this advice on setting achievable resolutions were Jillene McMichael of Antwerp, who said she was working on “better self care” and Madison Hull of Paulding, who stated she wanted “to get Christmas shopping done early” in 2023.
New Year’s resolutions, according to Almanac.com in an article entitled “The Interesting History Behind New Year’s Resolutions,” states that “from the Babylonians who resolved to return borrowed farm equipment to medieval knights who would renew their vow to chivalry, New Year’s resolutions are nothing new.”
“New Year was adopted by the ancient Romans, as was the tradition of resolutions, the article noted. The timing, however, eventually shifted with the Julian calendar in 46 B.C., which declared Jan. 1 as the start of the new year.”
The article goes on to say “New Year’s resolutions were also made in the Middle Ages. Medieval knights would renew their vow to chivalry by placing their hands on a peacock. The annual ‘Peacock Vow’ would take place at the end of the year, as a resolution to maintain their knightly values.”
“A Boston newspaper from 1813 featured the first recorded use of the phrase ‘New Year resolution.’ The article states:
“And yet, I believe there are multitudes of people, accustomed to receive injunctions of new year resolutions, who will sin all the month of December, with a serious determination of beginning the new year with new resolutions and new behavior, and with the full belief that they shall thus expiate and wipe away all their former faults.’”
The article also explained that “as a legacy of our Protestant history, resolutions in the early 1900s were more religious or spiritual in nature, reflecting a desire to develop stronger moral character, a stronger work ethic, and more restraint in the face of earthly pleasures.”
So whether it’s thousands of years ago, or today, we’ve always used the new year as a time to renew our resolve to be and do better in the coming year. But a large percentage of people who make them apparently don’t keep them.
In an article in Economic Times the author states, “most people blame their failure to fulfill resolutions on a lack of time, resources, or motivation, or a loss of zeal after starting. Only about 16% of people are able to follow their resolutions, according to research.”
