After a year of planning and over $400,000 of investment, WNHO TV26 in Defiance has announced plans to transition to a high definition signal that includes changing broadcast frequencies. In addition to WNHO TV26, two sub-channels will be broadcast on 26.2 and 26.3.
On Oct. 15 at 1 p.m., the current analog signal on channel 26 will be turned off and the new digital signal on channel 35 will be available for reception. Viewers who use an antenna to receive local broadcast channels will need to re-scan their televisions after Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. in order to receive the new signal.
WNHO will remain “virtual” channel 26 on TV channel guides (over-the-air), but will transmit on channel 35 in the background. Viewers who subscribe to a local cable television service will not have to do anything to receive the new signal since the change is handled by the local cable systems.
In addition to WNHO TV26.1, antenna viewers will receive WTLW (Lima, religious) on 26.2 and WOSN (West Ohio Sports Network) on 26.3. WOSN provides regional sports coverage of more than 60 area high schools.
Programming on the new WNHO-LD TV26 will consist of nationally-syndicated programming, locally-produced special interest shows and area high school sports.
WNHO-LD is owned and operated by American Christian Television Services in Lima, and managed by Ken Richer.
