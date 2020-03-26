Even though many area retail establishments have been forced to temporarily close due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most area restaurants have remained open. Limited to carry-out, delivery or drive-thru service, these restaurants are still serving many people each day. Here, the drive-thru at the Defiance Arby’s restaurant is full of hungry customers.
