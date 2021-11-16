Young People’s Theatre Guild (YPTG) will present the musical comedy, “The Mikado” at the Stoede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance, Thursday-Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5 and available at the door. Picture here are, from left: Kateri Mansel-Pleydell, Cash McCann, Lily Lawson and Ali Diaw. YPTG is a theater organization for area youth fourth- through eighth-grade.
