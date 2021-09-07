"The Man Who Would Be King" poster
Photo courtesy of DCCC

“The Man Who Would Be King,” a 1975 film directed by John Huston, will be shown at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Avenue, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday

Based on a short story by Rudyard Kipling, this adventure film follows the exploits of Peachy Carnehan (Michael Caine) and Danny Dravot (Sean Connery), English military officers stationed in India. Tired of life as soldiers, the two travel to the isolated land of Kafiristan, where they are ultimately embraced by the people and revered as rulers. After a series of misunderstandings, the natives come to believe that Dravot is a god, but he and Carnehan can’t keep up their deception forever.

Cinema at the Stroede is presented by the Defiance Community Cultural Council. The series allows the community to view classic movies on the big screen as originally intended. The movies are free and open to the public. Freewill donations are accepted. Movie time is 7:30 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month.

All events are subject to COVID guidelines. Due to the rise in cases, the decision has been made to require all DCCC employees to wear masks at events. DCCC also requests that audience members wear a mask as well. For more information call 419-784-3401 or go to www.defiancearts.org.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments