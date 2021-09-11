The second performance of the 2021-22 Young Audience Series will feature The Magic of Eli. The show will take place at 7 p.m. Sept. 18, at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave., Defiance.
This event is free and open to the public, but donations are welcomed at the door.
Award-winning teen magician and international television star from Toledo, Eli Portala, will perform at the Stroede combining comedy and illusion for families and audience members of all ages.
At the age of six, Portala became the youngest champion magician in the U.S., and has traveled the country performing for thousands of people and picking up numerous awards and titles along the way. His renown in the magic community itself sparked ABC to seek out Portala and his family and they were featured on an episode of the TV show “Wife Swap.”
He is the youngest winner in history of the prestigious International Brotherhood of Magician’s Jr. award, and the youngest and only two-time winner of Abbott’s Magic Get-Together — the longest running magic contest in the United States. Past winners include such luminaries as Lance Burton, Franz Harary and David Copperfield.
He represents the second generation in his all magic family. Eli’s variety magic show is a blend of youthful energy with a style that recalls the golden age of magic. Eli twists timeless music from the American sound track together with modern magic and movement into a spellbinding show.
The Young Audience Series is sponsored by the Rotary Club of Defiance and the Defiance Public Library System, The Young Audience Series is a presentation of the Defiance Community Cultural Council.
DCCC continues to monitor the COVID situation. Due to the rise in cases, the decision has been made to require all DCCC employees to wear masks at events. For your safety, DCCC requests that audience members wear a mask as well.
Visit the website www.defiancearts.org or Facebook page for the most up-to-date information.
