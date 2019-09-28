HICKSVILLE — The conflict between Eastern and Western cultures is the inspiration for “The King and I,” the well-known musical by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, to be performed at the Huber Opera House and Civic Center on Oct. 18 and 19, at 7:30 p.m., and Oct. 20 at 2:30 p.m.
Based on a true story, the musical features such familiar songs as “Whistle a Happy Tune,” “Getting to Know You,” “Hello, Young Lovers,” and the famous scene of “Shall We Dance?”
“The King and I” is the story of English schoolteacher Anna Leonowens (Elisabeth Wilson) in the court of Siam. As Anna and her son, Louis (Luke Eicher), arrive in Bangkok in the early 1860s, they are warned by Captain Orton (Larry Pickett) of the cultural differences they may encounter. The Kralahome (Andy Gross) further explains to Anna that she is now at the mercy of the king.
The king (Rob Young) rules over his domain with unquestioned authority, but he’s never encountered someone like Anna, a willful widow who doesn’t take no for an answer. He promised her a house of her own in his employment letter, and she intends for him to make good on it. The king’s first wife, Lady Thiang (Earlee Harris), empathizes with Anna and tries to bridge the gap between their two worlds.
Meanwhile, Tuptim (Triniti McFarland), a “gift” to the king from a neighboring country, dreams of a life with her secret lover, Lun Tha (Merrick Breckler). As a British delegation led by Sir Edward Ramsey (Michael Murphy) nears Bangkok, the King becomes increasingly torn between his dual impulses to modernize and to reassert his traditional royal authority.
Rounding out the main case are Dustin Harris as Phra Alack, who attempts to warn the king of the pitfalls of western ways, and Trey McFarland as the king’s eldest son, Prince Chulalongkorn. The cast of 50 also includes the king’s children [including Princess Ying Yaowalak (Clara Harris)], the king’s wives, the ballet dancers, priests, Amazons and dignitaries. Director Julie Hall is joined by producer Chris Feichter and music director Andy Gross.
Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for those over 60 or under 18. They are available at huberoperahouse.org or by calling 419-542-9553.
