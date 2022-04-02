When The Crescent-News sat down with 50-year-old Tod Liffick and asked him if he had always wanted to become a firefighter his answer came as a surprise.
“Not really. I never really had any aspiration to be a firefighter,” he confessed.
With such a reply, it is almost ironic to report that Liffick will be retiring from the Defiance Fire Department after 21 years of service. For someone who never intended to make such a commitment, the man has spent a good portion of his life and time dedicated to the Defiance community.
Born and raised here in the Defiance county area, Liffick graduated from Ayersville High School and from there he entered the military. He had always been an active person and enjoyed physical, strenuous activities. In the military, Liffick was able to maintain these joys as well as build relationships with his peers.
After leaving the military in 1997, he tried pursuing academics. Although he said it “didn’t really turn out good”, Liffick obtained an associate degree from Northwest State in mechanical technology. He applied this knowledge and got an engineering job that allowed him to work on machines.
However, Liffick expressed how he found himself missing that feeling of camaraderie that was present during those military days. Through an acquaintance, he discovered that the Defiance Fire Department was accepting new recruits.
“It sounded like a good fit,” Liffick said.
He enjoyed pushing his body’s limits and he loved working with people. The civil service test was open to anyone and no fire experience was required. So, Liffick tried it out. He passed the physical ability component with ease as well as the general knowledge written test.
Before he could start his new job, he was sent to the fire academy for training. Located on the east side of Columbus, Liffick stayed at the academy dorms from Monday through Friday and even some Saturdays. For six weeks, he underwent the academy training and then went straight into EMT basic training for four more.
This was only the beginning of what became a consuming part of Liffick’s life. A typical shift for him was 24 hours. He’d come in at 7 a.m. one day and wouldn’t leave until 7 a.m. the next. However, he never claimed to feel any type of burnout.
“No two days are the same. Every day you come into work and you never know what’s going to happen,” he shared, “There is a variation of jobs and duties. One moment I may be on EMS and the next I might be on a fire call ... . Yes, I come to the same place every day, but there’s diversity.”
According to Liffick, firefighters’ schooling is never truly finished. They constantly have to train in order to stay proficient in tasks, as well as learn new technology as the world progresses and moves forward.
The trucks and tools he started out with in 2001 are not the same as they are now in 2022. For example, he started out writing his EMS reports by hand, and now it is all done through a software program on the computer.
He has also obtained two more associate degrees within his service time. One he has earned in a paramedic school located in Toledo and the other is in fire science. This expansion of knowledge has allowed Liffick to take on leadership roles in his department and mentor his younger teammates.
“I’m actually going to be staying on part time,” he divulged, “I have all my certifications and I like the training aspect of it. I’m a fire instructor and we have our own training facility here in the city now. This allows us to be able to not only train our guys, but also the local volunteer fire departments as well. It’s really improved relationships, skill level and keeps us proficient.”
From helping to plan the temporary second fire station when the Clinton Street bridge was down, to visiting children in schools on Career Day — Liffick’s duty to the Defiance community ranges from big to small, but remains vital in different ways.
“I liked the fact that people have somebody they can rely on. People call us for things that don’t really have to do with firefighting sometimes. Like they have a weird problem with their furnace or plumbing issues. Sometimes we push vehicles out of the road. We go and help people out that don’t necessarily need to go to the hospital, but need a hand. They don’t have anybody else to call,” he shared.
He even helps people outside of his job. Liffick is part of the local firefighter union, Defiance Firefighers Local 918. The group participates in things like the backpack buddy program and other community service oriented tasks. He coaches little league and is also a trustee on the Defiance Baseball Association
Though he is semi-closing this chapter of his life, Liffick confesses he still likes the job and does not regret any of it. It’s just that after 21 years, he’d like to commit more time to his family for awhile.
“My kids are in high school and my son is a senior; he plays baseball in Defiance and he’s going to play for Napoleon Legion and we’re going to Alaska. I don’t want to miss a lot of my son’s things and my daughter is in volleyball and cheerleading,” he explained.
Liffick is currently finishing a bachelor’s degree in occupational safety.
His immediate future plans are working part-time doing contractor work and part-time with the station.
“Maybe I can work into a position where I can actually sleep every night,” he laughed. “And maybe I can go back into a more traditional lifestyle. It’s been this way for 21 years.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.