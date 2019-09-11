The 2019-20 season of the Defiance Community Cultural Council’s “Bands and More” will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday with a performance by the band The Barefoot Movement. The performance will take place at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave..
The group can be traced back to fiddler Noah Wall and mandolinist Tommy Norris during their days as seniors in high school. Convinced they had musical chemistry and driven by ambition, they continued to build the band during their college careers. The addition of guitarist and singer Alex Conerly and Katie Blomarz on the upright bass has completed the lineup that makes up the barefoot sound.
It has now been seven years since The Barefoot Movement took off their shoes and took to the stage as a group traveling the countryside. During that time they have appeared in “Country Weekly Magazine,” RollingStone.com, CMT Edge, Music City Roots and Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour, in addition to being featured as artists across the U.S.
Bands and More is brought to you by the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau. The series sponsors are The Hubbard Company and State Bank. The Barefoot Movement is sponsored by First Insurance Group.
Tickets for Bands and More are $10 each and are available at The Stroede Center for the Arts or at the door the night of the performance. For more information call 419-784-3401 or visit dccc@defiancearts.org.
