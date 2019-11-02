Thanksgiving buffet

The Cup and Saucer at Vantage Career Center is open to the public, with reservations, for lunch on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week. Two Thanksgiving buffets are planned as well. Here, senior culinary arts student Anthony Schnipke, Ottoville, prepares assorted muffins that were served during the Thanksgiving buffet last year.

 Photo courtesy of Vantage

VAN WERT — The Cup & Saucer Restaurant at Vantage Career Center is offering a Thanksgiving buffet this month.

The restaurant is the career tech lab for students enrolled in the two-year culinary arts program. Culinary arts students gain firsthand experience in the full-service kitchen by creating unique menus and preparing delicious meals, while operating the restaurant.

The annual Thanksgiving lunch buffet will be held Nov. 12 and 14 from 11 a.m.-noon. The buffet will include a variety of salads, meats, vegetables, breads and desserts, all for $8.95 plus tax. Reservations are necessary. Call 419-238-5411, ext. 2425, to reserve a seat.

The Cup and Saucer also is open to the public, with reservations, for lunch on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week, seating guests from 11 a.m.-noon.

