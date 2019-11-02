VAN WERT — The Cup & Saucer Restaurant at Vantage Career Center is offering a Thanksgiving buffet this month.
The restaurant is the career tech lab for students enrolled in the two-year culinary arts program. Culinary arts students gain firsthand experience in the full-service kitchen by creating unique menus and preparing delicious meals, while operating the restaurant.
The annual Thanksgiving lunch buffet will be held Nov. 12 and 14 from 11 a.m.-noon. The buffet will include a variety of salads, meats, vegetables, breads and desserts, all for $8.95 plus tax. Reservations are necessary. Call 419-238-5411, ext. 2425, to reserve a seat.
The Cup and Saucer also is open to the public, with reservations, for lunch on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week, seating guests from 11 a.m.-noon.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.