OAKWOOD — Oakwood will be celebrating its 100th year anniversary this weekend. The village’s — Thanks for the Memories — celebration is scheduled for Aug. 31-Sept. 2. The homecoming will include many favorite activities from years past; such as a golf tournament, poker run and cemetery walk.
This year’s most anticipated new event will be the 100th year celebration at the ballpark on Sunday evening. The three-day event is a great opportunity to honor the memories of the village’s history, while making new memories at the same time.
The annual fireman’s breakfast will kick off the event on Saturday morning from 7-10 a.m. The golf scramble, scheduled for 9 a.m., at Auglaize Golf Club, includes a chance to win a trophy and a spot in Monday’s parade.
The brain cancer memorial softball games will begin at 10 a.m. The games are organized by individuals who have lost family members to brain cancer.
For those interested in learning more about Oakwood’s 100 year history, there will be a cemetery walk at Prairie Park; which will include stories shared by former Oakwood residents.
The river poker run will begin at the Oakwood dock at 1 p.m. and end at the sandbar at 2 p.m. The prize amounts are $100, $75, and $50, with the winners being announced at 3:30 p.m.
Pageantry events, including Little Miss Oakwood, Little Mister Oakwood, and the Little King and Queen contest will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. A pie-eating contest at 8 p.m, and a scavenger hunt at 9 p.m, will round out the first day’s events.
Sunday’s lineup includes another full day of events, starting with the American Legion breakfast from 7-11 a.m, and ending with a fireworks display at the ball park at dusk.
After a hearty breakfast, those interested in some physical activity can participate in a health walk or cheer on participants in the tractor pull, both scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. The community church service will take place at 10:30 a.m.
The rest of Sunday’s activities leading up to the 100th year celebration include a variety of fun activities such as a tug a truck event, a flag-pole dedication in honor of Helen Maddock, vendor displays, cornhole, an alumni banquet, and jackpot bingo.
The much anticipated 100th year celebration is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m at the ball park. Those interested in attending are encouraged to bring a lawn chair, find the perfect spot, and settle in for a festive evening that will include free cake for the first 1,000 people, and a fireworks display at dusk.
On Monday those taking part in the parade will begin the lineup process at 9 a.m. Following the parade at 11 a.m., visitor’s can check out the various vendor’s booths set up in the American Legion hall from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
There will be a host of fun activities for the kids starting at noon, with water ball on Main Street, and Big Wheel races at 12:30 p.m. Adults can join in on the fun with games such as The Price is Right at 2 p.m. and jackpot bingo starting at 3:30 p.m. The duck race, scheduled for 4:30 p.m., will wrap up the celebration.
In recognition of the 100th year anniversary, a time capsule will be buried in front of the town hall; with plans for it to be opened during the 2044 Homecoming celebration. Those interested in adding a personal message or item to the capsule may drop them off at Oakleaf, or call 419-576-6701 for further information regarding the capsule.
