The 2018 Habitat for Humanity of Paulding County Hog Run will be held Saturday at the Paulding County Fairgrounds. The 10th annual race will start at 10:30 a.m. with registration at 9 a.m. Interested individuals may register online through www.habitatpauldingcounty.org/hog-run or eventbrite. There will be a 5k run or 2-mile fun walk. The top prize for the hog run is a $100 gift card to Chief Supermarkets. The next top male and female runners will get hams. The next 13 winners will each get a pound of bacon. Looking over items for the event are organizers, from left: Zach Pettenger, Mary Clark, Jane Gray and Glenna Stabler.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.