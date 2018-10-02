Hog run

The 2018 Habitat for Humanity of Paulding County Hog Run will be held Saturday at the Paulding County Fairgrounds. The 10th annual race will start at 10:30 a.m., with registration at 9 a.m. Interested individuals may register online through www.habitatpauldingcounty.org/hog-run or eventbrite. There will be a 5k run or 2-mile fun walk. The top prize for the hog run is a $100 gift card to Chief Supermarkets. The next top male and female runners will get hams. The next 13 winners will each get a pound of bacon. Looking over items for the event are organizers, from left: Zach Pettenger, Mary Clark, Jane Gray and Glenna Stabler.

 Lisa Nicely/C-N Photo

