The 15th annual Garrit Nixon Memorial Classic will be held Aug. 17 at Auglaize Golf Club, with a shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.
Nixon, a 2002 graduate of Defiance High School and a football captain his senior year, died Dec. 27, 2003.
“We are so proud to be celebrating the 15th annual golf outing in memory of Garrit,” said classic coordinator John Menendez, Nixon’s high school classmate and teammate on the football team. “The purpose of the golf outing is to raise money for the Garrit Nixon Football Scholarship. It’s amazing that we have been able to maintain this outing for this long and we will continue to work to keep it going in the future”
Proceeds from the event generate funds for the scholarship, awarded each year to a senior member of the Defiance High School football team who exhibits outstanding leadership skills on and off the field and meets the academic and extracurricular requirements. Last year’s recipient was Nick Herzog, who received $2,750.
“We’ve been so fortunate to raise a significant amount of funds for the scholarship over the 14 years we’ve hosted this golf outing,” continued Menendez. “The sponsors, businesses and families that have donated have been so generous, and it speaks to the character of the citizens of Defiance that so many continue to be generous year after year. The support and kindness toward this event has been overwhelming.”
The outing has strong cooperation and assistance from Nixon’s parents, Greg and Deb; sisters, Mackenzie and Shelby; and many of his classmates and their parents.
The entry fee is $60 per person, which includes 18 holes of golf with a cart, a tournament T-shirt, a luncheon, and the chance to win numerous door prizes. Golfers compete as four-person teams, with a minimum combined handicap of 25.
There will be 12 hole prizes, including four closest to the pin, four longest drive, and four longest putt prizes. There is also a hole-in-one contest sponsored by Kable Derrow, on behalf of Findlay Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, in which a golfer has a chance to win a vehicle.
The tournament is seeking hole sponsors at a cost of $75. The name of the sponsoring individual(s), business or organization, will be placed on the putting green near the clubhouse. It also will be printed in the program.
Checks made payable to Garrit Nixon Memorial Classic can be sent to Deb Nixon, 21487 Bowman Road, Defiance 43512. Golfers also can sign up at Auglaize Golf Club.
For additional information, contact Deb Nixon at 419-393-4078 or gdnixon@artelco.net; or Menendez at 614-266-2814 or Fenendez10@hotmail.com.
