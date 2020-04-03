• Defiance County
Siren test postponed:
With all the effort that is currently being put into COVID-19 response on a county level and with the evolving situation, the Defiance County Sheriff's Office is postponing the weather siren test that is conducted on the first Saturday of each month.
